How I raise money to help the poor – Swag Omoluabi

Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, who is better known as Swag Omoluabi, is an addicted giver who is very committed to a ‘calling’,  which is to see that the less privileged in the society feel the practical demonstration of love.

Swag Omoluabi, an Oyo-born entrepreneur but raised in the Ijora-Badia slum in Lagos, expends so much catering for the poor and the needy, whom the society has rejected and abandoned.

This incurable humanitarian personality is fond of taking his charity outreaches to where it matters; the streets of Lagos, where droves of hungry people position themselves strategically for benevolence that may never come from passersby.

But they will always be grateful to God for the day Oriyomi was born, eternally indebted for the constant love and help he has shown them, ensuring on a consistent basis, that their bellies are not empty, and the countless financial assistance to those in dire situations. Apart from what he does regularly on the street, his social media handles are busy with evidences of acts of kindness to strangers.

Swag Omoluabi’s ‘reckless’ love and spending for the poor is a concern to many who know him and in order to set the records straight, the CEO of Swag Omoluabi Blog and Omoluabi Logistics further revealed what endeared many to him.

“I failed to start saving on time. Saving is very important immediately you get admission to the institution. You need save a lot for the rainy day,” he said in a recent interview.

“Now that I had learnt how to save, it gives me the opportunity to get funds to actualize my philanthropic side. Like I said earlier, I had to save, that was when I was working with one of the construction companies in Lagos known as BCL.

"Now that I had learnt how to save, it gives me the opportunity to get funds to actualize my philanthropic side," added Swag Omoluabi.

He added: “My mother is my source of inspiration for me to become an entrepreneur and I must confess, this has helped him achieve most of my desired dreams.”

The CEO of Swag Omoluabi limited is the most selfless individual you will find on this planet. He lives for the poor and one can guess that he must be experiencing sleepless nights thinking about Nigerians who go to bed hungry. Only specially created humans like him would describe giving as “fun” in our society characterized by ‘more for me and less for others’.

“It has always been my delight to see people around me feeling happy. “I believe in the saying ‘give, no matter how little it is.’ For me giving is fun,” Swag Omoluabi explained.

"I believe in the saying 'give, no matter how little it is.' To me giving is fun. Giving is my passion because I love to see people happy."

 

