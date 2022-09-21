Metro & Crime

How I raped 17-year-old Ifeoluwa to death in Ibadan church – Man confesses

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

A 20-year old man, Tosin Kolade, yesterday confessed before the Oyo State Police Command how he lured a 17-year old girl into a church at Olodo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, dragged her and hit her head on the floor before he raped her to death.

Parading the suspect at the Eleyele Police Command, Ibadan, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Adewale Osifeso (SP) on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Williams Adebowale, said that Tosin was arrested “for alleged defilement  and murder of Ifeoluwa Apanpa (17) inside the auditorium of a pentecostal church in the Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State on September 17.”

Confessing to his crime before journalists, Tosin who claimed that his mother is a member of the Sanitation Department in the church, said he had access to the key of the Church because of the relationship.

He said: “I left where I was learning a vocational trade on the fateful day for the church under pretence that I was sick. I left home after picking the entrance key and left for church, knowing that my mother is a worker in the church and member of sanitation department.

I pretended to be arranging the chairs of the church when I saw Ifeoluwa passing by. I sought for her assistance, not knowing what was running in my mind and she obliged. “I forcefully demanded for her mobile phone and the password but she resisted. This resulted in the scuffle between us. She fell down and hit her head on the floor. This gave me the opportunity to rape her before she gave up the ghost inside the church.”

 

Corroborating his narration in their report, Adewale Osifeso stated that: “On Friday, 17/09/2022 at about 2030hrs, the Command through Operatives attached to Iyana-Offa Divisional Police Headquarters were intimated about the sudden disappearance of Ifeoluwa, a (17) seventeen year old female, who according to the report, left for church at about 1600hrs and was yet to return home.

 

“A search party was immediately organised to demystify all possible angles to the disappearance. While this was ongoing, a call was placed to the parents of the deceased by an unknown caller stating clearly the deceased had been abducted.

“Preliminary investigation  reveals that the lifeless body of the deceased who was later found beside a Bible School at Olodo Area, with a bloody genitalia, coupled with signs of struggling, might have been manhandled before her eventual untimely death.

“In addition to the above, the Command has in its custody through diligent technologically- driven intelligence and investigation, one Kolade Tosin ‘m’ 20yrs, who has voluntarily confessed to committing the sinister action.

 

Investigation continues as the case is closely monitored by the State Criminal Investigation Department with the assurances of immediate updates as soon as we have them in disposal,” Osifeso said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Boat accident: 14 bodies recovered in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Police in Benue State yesterday disclosed the recovery of 14 bodies of 28 people who died in a boat accident while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, made the disclosure while giving an update on the tragic incident in Makurdi. The state […]
Metro & Crime

Four die, six injured in Ibadan gas tanker crash

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Four people lost their lives yesterday while six others were injured yesterday when a gas tanker rammed into traders and passers-by at Bode Market, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State.   The accident occurred when the tanker, going from Idi-Arere towards Molete, had a brake failure and then swerved into the market.   The tanker ran over […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti monarch’s abductors demand N20m ransom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Kidnappers of the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, have demanded a N20 million ransom to free the monarch. Gunmen, numbering six, on Thursday invaded the palace about 9pm and abducted the traditional ruler.   The abductors, who fired gunshots sporadically, scaled the fence to the palace and went  straight into the monarch’s apartment and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica