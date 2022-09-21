How I raped 17-year-old Ifeoluwa to death in Ibadan church – Man confesses

A 20-year old man, Tosin Kolade, yesterday confessed before the Oyo State Police Command how he lured a 17-year old girl into a church at Olodo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, dragged her and hit her head on the floor before he raped her to death.

Parading the suspect at the Eleyele Police Command, Ibadan, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Adewale Osifeso (SP) on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Williams Adebowale, said that Tosin was arrested “for alleged defilement and murder of Ifeoluwa Apanpa (17) inside the auditorium of a pentecostal church in the Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State on September 17.”

Confessing to his crime before journalists, Tosin who claimed that his mother is a member of the Sanitation Department in the church, said he had access to the key of the Church because of the relationship.

He said: “I left where I was learning a vocational trade on the fateful day for the church under pretence that I was sick. I left home after picking the entrance key and left for church, knowing that my mother is a worker in the church and member of sanitation department.

I pretended to be arranging the chairs of the church when I saw Ifeoluwa passing by. I sought for her assistance, not knowing what was running in my mind and she obliged. “I forcefully demanded for her mobile phone and the password but she resisted. This resulted in the scuffle between us. She fell down and hit her head on the floor. This gave me the opportunity to rape her before she gave up the ghost inside the church.”

Corroborating his narration in their report, Adewale Osifeso stated that: “On Friday, 17/09/2022 at about 2030hrs, the Command through Operatives attached to Iyana-Offa Divisional Police Headquarters were intimated about the sudden disappearance of Ifeoluwa, a (17) seventeen year old female, who according to the report, left for church at about 1600hrs and was yet to return home.

“A search party was immediately organised to demystify all possible angles to the disappearance. While this was ongoing, a call was placed to the parents of the deceased by an unknown caller stating clearly the deceased had been abducted.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the lifeless body of the deceased who was later found beside a Bible School at Olodo Area, with a bloody genitalia, coupled with signs of struggling, might have been manhandled before her eventual untimely death.

“In addition to the above, the Command has in its custody through diligent technologically- driven intelligence and investigation, one Kolade Tosin ‘m’ 20yrs, who has voluntarily confessed to committing the sinister action.

Investigation continues as the case is closely monitored by the State Criminal Investigation Department with the assurances of immediate updates as soon as we have them in disposal,” Osifeso said.

