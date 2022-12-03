News

How I resisted pressure to merge FRSC –Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has recalled how he resisted pressure to merge the Federal Road Special Corps (FRSC) with other organizations, when he served as civilian president between 1999 and 2007. The organization was established by former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) in 1988, after which Obasanjo served as civilian president in 1999. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Friday, Obasanjo disclosed that he had temptations to merge the organization with other agencies, while he was in office.

The former president, who played host to the Corps delegation, led by Deputy Corp Marshal, Susan Akenge in his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence, Abeokuta, Ogun State, commended the corps for keeping sanity on the country’s roads despite the increasing population and the economy. According to Obasanjo: “One thing you have to accept is that with the growing population, which is increasing on a daily basis or even on hourly basis, you have to manage both the driver (who may not be in the best frame of mind when going out from home in the morning) and the car, which may not be in best condition that a car should be. “So, I must acknowledge that you have reasonably been doing well. I must therefore say that you have been beneficial to us all.

“When I was in government, I resisted that temptation to merge you (FRSC) with other agencies and I don’t know if others will still come and merge you with others, but I hope they will not, because your responsibility is getting larger and larger by the day.

Rather than merge you, they should ensure to continue to enhance your professional capacity in order to bring the best out of what you are doing now.” Earlier, Akenge said she was on the courtesy call with a message of appreciation from the Corps headquarters for the tremendous support the former president gave for the survival of the corps. “On behalf of the Headquarters of the FRSC, the Zonal Headquarters and the Special Marshal, I have come to appreciate you and thank you Sir. It is our prayer that may God grant you longer life to reap the fruit of your labour,” she said. Others on the entourage were Assistant Corps Marshall, Kayode Olagunju, Assistant Corps Marshal, Peter Kibo, Assistant Corps Marshal, Ahmed Umar (Corps Commander, Ogun State sector Commander) and Segun Ogungbemide (Corps Commander Lagos State sector Commander). Others were Comfort Ason, Corps Commander (FRSC HQ special Marshal), John Ugbebor -National Coordinator, Special Marshal, Sola Olojede -Zonal Coordinator, Specaial Marshal and Solomon Adeniyi (Ogun State coordinator Special Marshal).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court remands two for murder in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A Magistrate Court sitting in Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has remanded two suspects for alleged murder. The two persons, Olaiya Tunde, 21, and Akinnuoye Festus, 24, were dragged before the court for killing one Pius Dada Omoniyi. The accused persons, who were said to have severed the head of the deceased, […]
News

Waiting game continues on Anam-Otuocha- Kogi-Abuja project

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

This year’s flood disaster in Anambra State and its neighbouring states, no doubt, painted the picture of hopelessness among the affected communities within the coastal lines. It is however not strange that every year, the Anambra North Senatorai District and its Kogi and Enugu kits and kin pass through the crucibles while managing the much […]
News

FOCUS SNAKE ISLAND

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

Not in any way different in terms of natural serenity, this 10-community clustered town is enveloped by the kind of natural, magnificence environment associated known with other topographies in its category, e.g. the more developed and accessible Lagos, Banana and Victoria Islands. There are no official population figures for Snake Island. With about 14 km […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica