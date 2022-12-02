News

How I resisted pressure to merge FRSC – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has recalled how he resisted pressure to merge the Federal Road Special Corps (FRSC) with other organisations when he served as civilian President between 1999 and 2007.

The organisation was established by former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in 1988, after which Obasanjo came as Civilian President in 1999.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Friday, Obasanjo disclosed that he had temptations to merge the organisation with other agencies while he was in office.

The former President, who played host to the Corps delegation, led by Deputy Corp Marshall, Susan Akenge in his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence, commended the Corps for keeping sanity on the country’s roads despite the increasing population and the economy.

According to Obasanjo: “One thing you have to accept is that with the growing population, which is increasing on daily basis or even on hourly basis you to manage both the driver (who may not be in the best frame of mind when going out from home in the morning) and the car, which may not be in best condition that a car should be.

“So, I must acknowledge that you have reasonably been doing well. I must therefore say that you have been beneficial to us all.

“When I was in government, I resisted that temptation to merge you (FRSC) with other agencies and I don’t know if others will still come and merge you with others, but I hope they will not, because your responsibility is getting larger and larger by the day, rather than merge you they should ensure to continue to enhance your professional capacity in order to bring the best out of what you are doing now.”

Earlier, Akenge said she was on the courtesy call with a message of appreciation from the Corps headquarters for the tremendous support the former President gave for the survival of the corps.

 

