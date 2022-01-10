Metro & Crime

How I stole my former SO’ s service pistol, sold it to cult members -Police Sergeant

Posted on

A 38-year-old police traffic officer, Haruna Yusuff has narrated how he stole a pistol belonging to the former Station Officer in charge of Omu Aran Divisional Police Station, Ehigimetor Ileso and sold it to suspected cult members in Kwara  State. It was learnt that the former Station Officer was eventually dismissed from the force over the missing pistol, which eventually led to his death a year later. Haruna was arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT),Oshogbo following a report that some suspected cult members were coming from Kwara State to unleash mayhem on Osun State. Others arrested alongside the police traffic officer include: Tajudeen Olalekan, Chukwudi Alebo, Alebo Isreal, Abimbola Olaonipekun and Olarinde Abiodun.

 

