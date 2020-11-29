How I survived auto crash –Dare Melody

Popular Gospel Singer, Dare Melody opens up on how he survived a recent motor accident. It’s no doubt a period of thanksgivings for popular gospel singer, Damilare Odunuga who’s popularly known as Dare Melody.

The reason for this celebration is neither about acquisition of any property nor having a new baby but a great escape that is worthy of celebration. News filtered in on Saturday, November 21 about a ghastly accident that occurred along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway which involved a popular Nigerian gospel singer and three other people.

The incident happened around 4:15 after an energy sapping performance at New Seraph All White Concert at Jogor Centre Ibadan.

An articulated vehicle coming from behind the Toyota Camry that was conveying Dare Melody was hit from the rear forcing it to ram into another truck in the front, leading to the car being crushed between the two trailers. Even with the loss of his car, the Aparaki, Ogun State-born singer has every reason to be thankful to God.

“I instructed my staff that there’s need for us to embark on a three-day fasting and prayer as revealed by God prior to our journey to Ibadan. It was like magic when the whole thing happened,” he said.

“I immediately checked the three other people to ensure they were still alive and not hurt. I know God Almighty is still on the throne as we all came out of the car unhurt. I tried opening the door by my side alas they were all locked. it was the driver of the bus that conveyed other band members that rushed out of the bus and forcefully opened the doors for us,” Dare Melody narrated.

“Looking at the accident from an Africa perspective, some may believe you’re being protected in the ‘African way’ (general laughter), or how do you explain this? “I just told you I heard the voice that we should begin a three-day fasting and prayer and this happened while coming from a show at Abule-Egba and few days after the fasting and prayer, the accident happened.

“It’s nothing but the grace of God. I don’t do juju all I believe in is my God who has remained my guidance and protector. I believe so much in God Almighty, let’s quickly check my personal prayer room, (took the reporter to a room decorated like a church).

“This is where I pray to my God everyday before I set out and when I come back unless if there’s a show that holds us till the next day, it’s God and nothing else.”

Narrating his next line of action, Dare Melody said he believes God still wants him to keep praising and show appreciation for all He has been doing in his life.

“We are working on a show come December 27 which will be a Thanksgiving Show to show our appreciation to God for his blessings and protection over me and members of my band. “Also an album is coming which particularly is to still praise God the more. I titled it ‘Ijo Ope’ (Thanksgiving Songs).

“Since the Sunday that followed the incident, we have been having a one hour thanksgiving service and will continue till December 27 which will be the grand finale.”

He also spoke about 2020 which according to him is a very tough year with the emergence of coronavirus and #EndSARS protest. “I believe 2021 will be a great year as I’m planning to buy a land and build a worship center for God, I can’t quantify what God has done in my life and since I have no choice than to keep praising Him since I don’t have any other protector other than him.

“However the soon to be released album ‘Ijo-Ope’ is a single track and fully loaded. It’s going to be a bang because it’s a ‘hipgospel’ song that will surely distinguish Dare Melody and I’m appealing to my fans not to miss this rare song,” he concluded.

