How I survived depression –Uriel Oputa

Uriel Oputa says she became an emotional eater while battling depression. The former BBNaija housemate revealed this in a recent post via her Instagram handle. She said she didn’t fully understand the weight of what she was grappling with at the time. “I was an emotional eater. I struggled with depression. Still dealing with it and found Comfort in food. I didn’t understand what it full was,” the reality TV star said. “I knew I felt uncomfortable but I didn’t care. When people ask me to help them, the first thing I ask is, ‘are you mentally Ready? It’s a tough battle, but you shall overcome it.’” Born in 1988 in England, Oputa is into acting and music beyond reality TV. She was one of the contestants for the 2018 edition of the BBNaija show. Her latest talk won’t be the first she would speak about dealing with a mental health crisis. Uriel’s diary sessions while in the BBNaija house were often time dramatic, animated, and arguably the most interesting among the housemates of her time. Owing to the rave reviews she got after the show, she would later release a vlog series titled ‘Uriel Talks All’. In the debut episode of the series, the reality TV star spoke about her experience with depression.
