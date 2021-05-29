Arts & Entertainments

How I sustained injuries on my scooter –Charly Boy

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian music veteran, Charly Boy, has sustained injuries after falling off his scooter. The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, where he shared photos of his bruised face. “See as I go fall on top my scooter scatter my face. Thank God am healing, I hit the road today. All those wey SORRY for me God bless una. All those wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!!!” he captioned the photos. Charly Boy is known to be a biker with collection of several expensive motorcycles.

Our Reporters

