How I sustained injuries on my scooter –Charly Boy

For many women, getting to be a bride is all they dream of but 56-year-old Cassey has lived that dream ten times now and doesn’t plan to stop getting married until she finds Mr. Right. The successful businesswoman from the United States appeared on popular TV show, Dr. Phil on Wednesday to ask for relationship […]

Less than four weeks after she released a new EP, titled “Keep The Faith”, charismatic singer, songwriter, and composer, Ebby Udueni- Drenthe, popularly known as Miss Autumn Leaves, has released another EP. Titled ‘Unconditional Love’ MR EFFLIX (BE) Remixes of Rogier Dulac (NL), Mad Man Factory (IT) and released by Throwing Records (UK), the EP […]

Nigerian music veteran, Charly Boy, has sustained injuries after falling off his scooter. The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, where he shared photos of his bruised face. “See as I go fall on top my scooter scatter my face. Thank God am healing, I hit the road today. All those wey SORRY for me God bless una. All those wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!!!” he captioned the photos. Charly Boy is known to be a biker with collection of several expensive motorcycles.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica