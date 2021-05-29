How I sustained injuries on my scooter –Charly Boy

Nigerian music veteran, Charly Boy, has sustained injuries after falling off his scooter. The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, where he shared photos of his bruised face. “See as I go fall on top my scooter scatter my face. Thank God am healing, I hit the road today. All those wey SORRY for me God bless una. All those wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!!!” he captioned the photos. Charly Boy is known to be a biker with collection of several expensive motorcycles.
Miss Autumn Leaves advocates unconditional love in new EP
Less than four weeks after she released a new EP, titled “Keep The Faith”, charismatic singer, songwriter, and composer, Ebby Udueni- Drenthe, popularly known as Miss Autumn Leaves, has released another EP. Titled ‘Unconditional Love’ MR EFFLIX (BE) Remixes of Rogier Dulac (NL), Mad Man Factory (IT) and released by Throwing Records (UK), the EP […]
Emanuella wins Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award
Celebrated Nigerian comedian, Emmanuella Samuel, a.k.a Emmanuella, has won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for favourite African Social Media star. Emmanella, and a Nigerian online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, were nominated for the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Other nominees for the award include: South Africa’s Bonang, […]
After 10 marriage attempts, woman, 56, vows to continue searching
For many women, getting to be a bride is all they dream of but 56-year-old Cassey has lived that dream ten times now and doesn’t plan to stop getting married until she finds Mr. Right. The successful businesswoman from the United States appeared on popular TV show, Dr. Phil on Wednesday to ask for relationship […]
