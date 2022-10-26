How I treat competitors-Lovaboi

Nigerian upcoming artist, Daniel Daniel Chibuzor, popularly called Lovaboi has issued a warning to is future competitors in the music industry.

According to him, his competitors have more to do to meet up with his standard and he is not ready to lower his standard anytime soon.

“I can say that I have no direct competition because the market is big enough for all artists, but I constantly work on my lyrics and overall pen game to rule out any competition that might pop up in the nearest future,” he stated.

Lovaboi, the afro-fussion star also opened up on other matters.

“My stage name was inspired from childhood days. It’s been a name local folks coined to my kind of personality. Like most artists, I started off in the choir, and progressed into secular music with time as it resonated well with me and I gradually harnessed the passion I had and channeled it towards creating electric and captivating lyrics that would leave the listener enchanted. My parent did support me. Absolutely not LOL! But with time they couldn’t deny my musical prowess any longer and had to tender their support,” he stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...