How I was rigged out in Delta South Senatorial race in 2003, by Julie Coker

Ace broadcaster, Julie Coker, contested for the Delta South Senatorial District under the United Nigeria Peoples Party (UNPP), in 2003. She told Flora Onwudiwe that the powers that be denied her the ticket. She also spoke on sundry issues. Excerpts:

What exactly spurred your interest in going into politics after retirement?

Well, we were broadcasting, we were always there, even before Independence. And we have seen it all put on hold before our very eyes. After Independence in 1960, then the military era and we had always been the unifying force. So, there is no broadcaster that does not feel part of this process. So this is what spurred me on to say, if we know how it all happened why not get involved; in fact, it is not just me, a lot of my colleagues were told by a former head of state that ‘you people seem to know more about Nigeria than a lot of the people, who have come on board…

So that was actually the motivating factor. If I was there when the premiers in the old Western Region, that is going back to my Western Nigerian Television( WNTV) days , came into the studio to make their broadcasts, we heard all of them, we heard what they were saying , how they were motivating the people and we were also in our own minds motivated because we felt that they cannot be leading the country, while those of us coming up after them cannot learn from them; and we have learnt from them and we also want to put that into practice; that was what made me feel that going into politics after retirement was just like being in the right place.

We were there when Obafemi Awolowo made his first speech on television, we were there when Aguiyi Ironsi came into the studio to make his first broadcast, we were also there when G e n e r a l Yakubu Gowon came into the studio, we were there when (Emeka) Ojukwu followed him to declare his intention to withdraw from Nigeria. So we were always there, we knew what it was all about. So we felt also part of the whole process.

We felt that broadcasters can even unite the country better. Myself, Kere Ahmed and some other colleagues of mine who later went into broadcasting. We felt that we also have a stake in this whole matter, because we have heard from all the sides of the great divide. We knew (Nnamdi) Azikiwe, S.L. Akintola, Awolowo. We knew what the motivating factor was in them and without us they could not make their broadcasts. Without the NTA or WNTV opening the stations, the nation would not have heard anything about any one of them, without Radio Nigeria nobody would have heard about them.

We could easily read some of the scripts word for word, the message they have for the nation and we also felt that we have learnt; they were like our masters, we learnt from them, and so we can also follow suit and deliver Nigeria from all that’s happening. We also felt that we had a role to play, so this is what motivated me going into politics. Some of us came together not just Julie, we all came together and had our own little forum. And we decided that we can also play our own part in telling part of the story and also moving the nation forward.

You contested for the Delta South Senatorial District, under the United Nigeria people’s Party (UNPP), in 2003, but the dream evaporated in the air, what happened?

Well, I think the party that was in power then was more forceful than we were, a lot of our members came into government but for some strange reasons, some of my other colleagues did not win their primaries. I as a woman was given a free ticket in our state, Delta, and it was very exciting for Sali Jambo, who was our Chairman to welcome me on board, we had a free run, we didn’t have to pay to get the registration. So they said, as a woman you are allowed to have free ticket as it were at the time, whereas, it was a million naira for the men to collect their forms and get registered.

But for me as a woman, they said, since I decided that I was going to come on board women were not mandated to pay any fees, so it was quite easy for me to get on, and it was very exciting, because people listened to us they wanted to hear our own side, because People Democratic Party(PDP) was in charge of many states, they got the upper hand at the end of the day, so that is why, it looked as if our own party fizzled into thin air.

Beijing Conference must have given you that boldness and courageousness to go into Politics?

Oh yes! It was just before the Beijing Conference. It was declared at the conference that women should be actively involved in the affairs of their countries; already, my party was ready to give women a chance. I believe that one day a woman will lead this country because they are the only ones who know how to run affairs both at home and in government. Nigeria is ripe for a woman to lead the country. But my party was already in the forefront of that ideology of getting women to be given the opportunity to run for different offices and they have the answer to some of the problems that this country has been bedeviled with. I believe that if they had been given a chance, we would have had more women in government; other women would have learnt from me, other women would have come out openly to declare their intentions. That‘s happening now with the help of women like Mrs. Pauline Tallen, the Minister for Women Affairs; this fight was fought by my party years ago and the country was ready for us.

It seemed that you were not happy that the results were not in your favour. Could you give us evidence that this popular party at that time rigged elections?

I was not happy at all, the returning officers spoke about the powers that be. First of all, they sent people to the polling booths, so that those who came out to vote for us were not given the chance to cast their votes in the right place, it was like they were being arm-twisted into voting for the ruling party at a time.

I mean a lot of people came out when they heard that I was the candidate for this party, in a place like Koko, Warri South, people came out to vote for me, but they decided that they were going to send some terrorists to destroy some of the polling materials, some of them were not even delivered at the right time, and they knew the way they manipulated the whole process, they burnt down some villages as a result of that, even some people were killed, so we had to run for our dear lives. You know it was not this time of phones that we are using now but when we tried to call the person in charge to know what was happening, the man said, he had been given instructions to write down a certain number of votes for people like us, new parties that were coming on board, that they should not give us a chance at all.

So, it was very glaring that this whole thing was manipulated, and the person who took over then is still there and not one single thing has been done to turn the lives of the people for the better. The plan we had for development to change the lives of the people for the better, to bring life more abundant for our people, has not materialised. It is only recently that some of the traditional rulers have taken over to give free education to people. How can you have a Senator who has been there for 20 years , since 2003, some people don’t even know his name some people don’t know who he is.

Somebody like me would have been accountable for the pledge I made to the people, but this person is just there, happy to be there, to fill in the number at the Senate, 20 years running. I mean that’s unacceptable; if I was there with the kind of reputation one has in the society I wouldn’t let things just go on like that, the villages are still run down, all the social amenities are not being taking care of, the riverine areas still remain they were in the 19th century.

I am even sure that those who manipulated the whole thing are even regretting now, because sometimes when I see them, they feel that if they had given us a chance, we would have made life better for the people. We would have been able to use the federal government allocation to run the state in a more judicious way. Some of us wanted to come out then but the party in power used the power to put in their own cronies.

What can we do? But we just pray that at the end of the day things will change for the better. And that’s why I’m inviting the NNPP, why I’m inviting Rabiu Kwankwaso to merge with, the APC; that will be the best party to actualise the vision of my people, the vision that we had then and I will be able now to assist him and to say, ‘let us continue this battle and make sure that there is more life abundant for our people and that all the social amenities that they have been denied over the years will be put in place.’

It would seem people are no longer interested in parties but individuals, candidates, because they believe that the APC and PDP have failed Nigerians. And you are still pushing for one of them; what is your comment?

We have to look clearly to see who is a man of wisdom, somebody that has the capacity, somebody who has shown by example that he is able to turn things around. Even if you are in the same class with many people, you can see a child that is always ready to put up his hand, ‘yes I know the answer.’ We are now struggling to come out of the doldrums.

We have been over the years in oblivion and here is somebody who has been able to turn things around for his own people, for Lagos State. Lagos is a place where a lot of things would have gone wrong, but by the grace of God it was in the hands of someone who used the magic wand to turn things around; otherwise people would have forgotten all about Lagos.

There are so many other states that had been in the limelight and before you knew it, it will look as if someone has switched off the light. But there is a particular state where things seem to be going right, so why don’t we just follow that pattern that has been set? It’s like a tractor being set in motion, so let us follow that and see how far we can go and run on that tempo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...