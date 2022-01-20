How I was robbed of victory in 2003 election –Osoba

Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, yesterday narrated how he was rigged out of office in 2003, alleging that the result of the governorship election was manipulated in favour of his opponent. Osoba, who contested the election on the platform of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) had lost to Otunba Gbenga Daniel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he knew he would lose the election following last minute reports from security agencies.

The former governor, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged that, the election was already concluded and results fabricated, but despite this knowledge he caved in to the advice of his followers and shared N140 million to the electorate on the eve of the election. Osoba made the revelation at the book launch and the 60th birthday of his former Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kayode Odunaro in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The former governor while commenting on the book entitled, Colour of Perception – An Autobiography, recalled: “I was warned, the electoral officer from Cross River had told me after the presidential election, ‘Chief, don’t contest the governorship, it is concluded,’ but I said no.”

He, however, said he refused to challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal, despite the evidence at his disposal, because he had put the experience behind him. “Nobody expected that the election would go the way it went, but I knew it will go the way it went because Prof Adu of FUNAAB who was the returning officer…, the figure had already been prepared. Some of the security people had given me the figure of the result that they were going to announce and I knew, he was referring to me spending money and some people taking my money to sleep in hotels, pocketed the money; I knew because in politics you must learn to na ina ku na (engage in wasteful spending) and you must learn to buy all kinds of lies, that is all part of politics.” The former governor described the author of the book as a courageous man who was dedicated to his job as a journalist.

He noted that Odunaro had come to him when he emerged as governor in 1999 as a stoic journalist, saying pressure from political class in his native Yewaland forced him to drop him as his CPS. Osoba, who recalled how Odunaro robustly engaged and defended his administration against the campaign of calumny by his successor, even at the expense of his life, further praised him for being loyal and upright. The former governor, however, said he disagreed with some aspects in the the conclusion of the book, particularly the events that surrounded the 2003 general elections, saying “Odunaro was just being dodgy; he didn’t want to offend anybody.” In his welcome address, Oduanro explained he decided to write the autobiography to expose his work experience to the world, particularly the upcoming journalists and media managers. Odunaro announced donation of the book to all libraries and tertiary institutions in the state. Reviewing the book, Dr. Festus Adedayo, said the 318-page and 38 chapters autobiography offered different colours of the life and service of the author.

