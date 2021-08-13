How I was signed to KV World-Wide – Singer, Eruzy

Nigerian singer, producer and composer, Eruzy, has revealed how he got signed to his new record label, KV world-wide. The Benue State-born artiste while giving details of how his encounter with Kolo Vibe came to be, said his good use of social media with his career made it possible for current boss, Benjamin Chinwike takes note of his melodious tone. “I use to make music cover on social media for some of our top music celebrities, it was from one of the covers i did that my present boss, I mean CEO of KV world wide saw me, he chatted me up and I eventually got signed to the label.”

On his new body of work, he said, “For now, it’s still in the bag, when it is time, I will sure make it public. “I’ve actually recorded some songs, I have recorded about 300 songs, maybe I didn’t mention it to you earlier, I use to be a studio boy, I was always in the studio, that’s how I got the opportunity to record most of the songs. I do record like two to three songs everyday, I have more than 300 songs, but I only just selected some out of it. Although I’m still working on the EP, lot of corrections are been made.”

