How I will handle IPOB – Buhari  

Wale Elegbede

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the separatist and proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has tentacles almost everywhere, just as he vowed to stop them from a further reign of terror in the South-East.

Speaking on Thursday during a recorded AriseTV interview, President Buhari said he has given orders to the military and the police to clampdown on all troublemakers in the country.

The Buhari administration proscribed IPOB and designated it a terrorist organisation in 2017.

Buhari said: “IPOB is just like a dot in a circle and they have nowhere to turn to. They are spread everywhere and they have businesses and property everywhere and in other areas.”

He added that the militant arm of IPOB, called Eastern Security Network (ESN), “don’t know what they are doing. How we will handle them is to mobilise the police and the military to pursue them.”

President Buhari also said the bandits in the North-west would be dealt with in “a language they understand” and that the police and the military have been given orders to be ruthless with them.

Like this: Like Loading...