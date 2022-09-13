News

How IATA’s $30bn support for African aviation, tourism failed to reach people in need

…Airlines’ trapped funds in Africa hit $1.3bn

 

The International Air Transport A s s o c i at ion (IATA) said it had helped to secure pledges of $30 billion to support air transport and tourism in Africa from some governments, international finance bodies, and institutions such as the African Development Bank, the African Export- Import Bank, the African Union (AU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but noted that disappointingly, most of this relief failed to reach those in need.

IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa & Middle East, Mr. Kamil Alwadhi, addressed delegates at the Aviation Africa 2022 Summit in Kigali, Rwanda. In a similar vein, he took a swipe at countries still keeping airlines’ money, saying that blocked funds remain a severe blight for which there are no excuses, adding that doing so contravenes international civil aviation protocol and is an act of economic self-harm.

He stated that despite these consequences, airlines’ funds remain blocked across the continent. He put airlines’ trapped funds in 12 African countries as of June to more than $1.3 billion

He added: “We continue to engage with governments withholding airlines funds. In late August we were very encouraged by Nigeria’s move to release $265 million of blocked funds – about half of what it was withholding.

“We urge other fundblocking countries to follow Nigeria’s example and expedite the full release of all airlines’ revenues they are currently withholding”.

 

He lamented that many African countries ignored IATA’s urgent pleas to provide other forms of relief through reductions and waivers of statutory charges, levies, taxes, and user fees, adding that airlines faced unprecedented losses, and some didn’t survive the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that while airlines worldwide lost a combined $42 billion last year, noting that IATA’s outlook for 2022 sees the global loss reduced to $9.7 billion for the year and a return to industry-wide profit in 2023. Africa is on track to follow by the end of 2024.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

