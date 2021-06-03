News

How IBB’s son escaped death

Posted on

…as accident claims driver, 2 Aides …another critically lying in National Hospital

First son of Former Nigeria military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Mohammed, narrowly escaped death following a head-on collision along Suleja-Lambatta road, Niger state. The accident, according to a source, occurred when the convoy, which accompanied the son of the former Military President, Mohammed Babangida to Abuja had a head-on collision with another vehicle.

It was reliably gathered that the late driver, Tanko Bello had to be called for the Abuja trip when the driver who was detailed to make the trip could not make it. The source said Mohammed Babangida was lucky to have escaped because the vehicle that he was travelling in was just behind the one involved in the head-on collision.

The accident, which occurred very close to the Salini Construction Company site at Maje, claimed two other security details while one is lying critically ill at the National Hospital, Abuja. The source said the accident occurred when the convoy took one way to beat the hold-up and when the driver tried to maneuver, to avoid oncoming vehicles, rammed into a stationary trailer conveying tomatoes to the market.

The accident, which involved an escort car, Prado Jeep claimed the lives of two security details identified as Afolabi and Jibril who died on the spot with the driver while one of the details, Salihu was rushed to the National hospital Abuja and is still receiving treatment. A source hinted that the former military President was very touched by the death of his three aides. Further findings have it that the driver, a Gwari from Niger state, is survived by a wife and four children with a 9-month-old as the youngest. The late driver has, however, been buried according to Islamic rites. When contacted, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger State Sector Command, Mohammed Abu Ahmed, confirmed the incident.

