How I’ll solve security issues if elected president, by Nnamani

Chief Ken Nnamani is a former president of the Senate and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on his presidential ambition, insecurity and economic challenges facing the country, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What are your plans to make Nigeria a more productive country, views on restructuring and whether or not you think that the major stakeholders believe in the idea of a South- East presidency?

Our history as a country is full of reluctant leaders and this concept of collection of forms by proxies but I think we are talking about a very important situation. A serious business of leading a complicated and complex country like Nigeria requires somebody who is prepared for the prime time. It doesn’t require somebody who is being persuaded to go and it means the person is not fully ready.

The discussion and debate have been on people, who a group of people have gone to obtain a form for and forming shadow groups, claiming that they contributed money to buy form for somebody. But if you take a close look at those buying forms for people, some of them appear as those who are having difficulty paying their house rent because of their mode of dressing, how they will raise N100 million to show that they want a particular individual to run, I think we are starting on a wrong footing by telling lies.

A leader should be discouraged from telling lies. Anybody who is serious to contest should find time and go and pick up his form and not send people and claim that he is reluctant. That was why I said our history is full of people who claim to be reluctant. So, I’m not reluctant. I think I have something to offer the country.

We have to start by deepening the concept of trust and patriotism because most Nigerians don’t believe that we can make it. We have to restore faith and hope in Nigerians. We should begin with the issue of security because without security, we cannot do much. Our police are doing well as of now but there is a limit they can go.

So, I will propose a special force that can deal with all these insurgents, kidnapping and terrorism acts because our soldiers are not trained to do that kind of job. When I see soldiers at check points, I know that something is going wrong because that is not their training. We are wasting them because they are trained for a specific purpose of real battle and they don’t have time for civil activities.

So, if we have a special force that is properly trained, they can control and contain this insurgence we are talking about. If we can bring in foreigners to help us, we should not rely on our sovereignty as say that we don’t need foreigners to meddle in our security. We should look around and find countries where such problems are prevalent and do something by hiring people to train our special squad of our policemen to do it. We also have to equip them properly to go after these radicals or whatever name you call them.

The starting point to me is to make sure that people can sleep with their two eyes closed. If Nigerians are performing well anywhere they find themselves outside the shores of our country. Why can’t we do better in our own country? To do it, we must have a situation where people can move from one place to the other unhindered. So, security is the starting point. Every other thing can be added onto it.

Are you advocating for the use of mercenaries?

I don’t see why we should feel ashamed of calling on some countries that have gone through what we are now going through to tell us how they did it and send experts to train our policemen and special squad to go after the bandits. I’m not saying we should bring mercenaries to come and fight for us but there are too many people moving around doing nothing. They need to be trained for a specific act of dealing with these insurgents. I don’t think the present force we have has adequate training and resources to handle it and the army is not suited to deal with domestic issues.

How do you feel about the inclusion of Form 18 in the APC nomination forms that mandates aspirants to withdraw voluntarily in the best interest of the party?

I think as a loyal party member, if it becomes absolutely necessary and the party in its wisdom deems it necessary to ask any particular aspirant to withdraw, I will not disobey the party. But as it stands now, signing of a letter of withdrawal when we have not even started doesn’t make sense to me but we will wait and see how it goes. I have not actually signed it because I’m not quite clear about signing of withdrawal when the race has not even started. What is the purpose, I just don’t know but it is not clear to me, and therefore, I have not taken the risk of signing it. But I must say that I believe in the supremacy of the party. If the party in its wisdom for any reason that is convincing enough, I will have no alternative if we are to do that. But signing a blank form for a race yet to start, I don’t understand the implication of that.

When you say you are a loyal party man, why did you defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and if the presidential primary does not go your way and maybe if PDP comes to presidency would you move back to PDP?

I played a role in forming what we called the G21 and there were areas I thought our party was going astray and I made it known to the National Working Committee. At the end of the election that we lost, we were pretending as if we won and we kept on going as if nothing happened. I told them that we have to apologise to Nigerians and get ourselves on the part of being appreciative of having that number of years to serve and at this time that we lost, we must change our gear and bring ourselves to a level that people can start subscribing to our preaching one more time. There are many other things that I suggested to the party and I led a delegation to the party headquarters at that time and told them that the way we are going is not fair enough. I made suggestions and many people who are still in the party can remember that. So, after doing that, there was no appreciable change, I took pages in national dailies to announce my departure and I gave myself 12 months before I joined APC. It wasn’t a hidden thing and I gave my reasons for leaving and I left.

If it doesn’t go your way in APC, will you go back to PDP and what was your role in the third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo?

If it doesn’t go my way in APC I will remain in APC. It is my last bus stop, I must say. I’m not growing younger and I have no plans of jumping from one party to the other at this stage. By the way, I’m not desperate and I don’t even need to belong to a party. If it comes to that and I don’t feel satisfied or I feel I have been maltreated, I will step out but I will be a good citizen. On the issue of third term, I know it was going to come up. Every day people claim one thing or the other but I was at the driver’s seat because any person who knows a little bit about legislative work will know that a presiding officer plays a very key role.

I could have changed the debate one way or the other but I was convinced of what we were doing. I believe that publicity confers legitimacy to whatever any person is doing. That was why we invited the media to come and cover the proceedings, so that you will see what we are doing and follow it. The pressure came that I should ask the media to go but I said ‘let somebody move a motion, so that it can be done because I’m just first among equals.’

But as a presiding officer, I have a key role to play and I’m telling you right now and I have always said that a presiding officer can change the tone of a debate. He has the responsibility to do that and any other person who claims he did something outside than what happened at the floor of the Red Chambers is joking because if the person wanted to move a motion or say anything, it still has to be recognized by the presiding officer. And if I don’t recognize the person, he will not say anything. If he does so, I will ask the sergeant-at-arms to walk the person out. So, any person making claims outside the chambers is joking. Luckily enough for me at that time, I had a lot of respectable and well resourceful individuals as senators. They played a role and it was a collective effort because they knew where we were going to and what would be the result the next morning if we didn’t behave well. And we carried it through. Till today people are saying that we threw away the baby and the bathwater but nobody can fault what we did.

You said the nomination form was too expensive but you later bought the N100 million forms. One would have thought that you will be consistent in your demand for the party to reduce the price?

I did not complain particularly about myself regarding the issue of the high cost of obtaining the nomination form. It seems to me that we should not involve ourselves in exclusive politics where we exclude the youths, women and some other people that may not have the means. I understand that in United States of America, if you are running for the same race, it is about $5,000 and I think we will be excluding a number of highly qualified people when we come up with such figure. But so far, it looks as we have not excluded any person because with the proliferation of aspirants, it looks like N100 million is now getting down to N100 or thereabout.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...