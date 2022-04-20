How I’ll tackle Plateau security challenge –Sura

Brig Gen John Sura (retd) is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Plateau State. In this interview with ONYEKACHI EZE, he speaks on his ambition and the security situation in Plateau State, among other issues

Why do you want to govern Plateau State?

Very simple, I am contesting because I have the passion to serve the people. I have also seen the need to have leaders who have character, people who have the capacity and ability to stand for the people at all times. I have also seen what is happening today.

Therefore, I think I have all it requires to be able to lead the people of Plateau State. We are looking at the economic side of governance; empowerment of our people and particularly infrastructure decay in Plateau State. Of course, as a retired army general, it is expected of me to talk about insecurity in the land.

That is one of the things that every concerned Nigerian and every aspirant wants to talk about. I have the remedy; I also know what I’m going to put in place to secure the people of Plateau State. Therefore, I am looking forward to making sure that the people of Plateau will sleep with their eyes closed. They will go to their farmlands and still return back to their ancestral homes to do other things.

The immediate past governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, is also a retired military officer; what do you think he failed to do, which you will do differently?

When he was leaving on May 29, 2015, Jang did all he could and we had a very peaceful state.

The Federal Government then, because of the insecurity at that time, Plateau State was granted the opportunity to have a private security outfit, which was codenamed ‘Operation Rainbow.’ He maintained and also equipped that outfit and they also contributed their own defence in conjunction with the security forces in the land. Today, that outfit is no longer operational.

The equipment is no longer there, the personnel are no longer being taken care of. It is one of the things that today, other states are copying. Plateau State is the only state that the Federal Government granted private security outfit when we had insecurity on the Plateau.

We have that and so coming back home as a person who is also having that legislative authority from the Federal Government, we will reenact it and also look at the inadequacies and also see how we can structurally deploy them to assist the security forces of the Federal Government.

What exactly is the present governor doing or has failed to do that escalated this insecurity?

At all times, human beings need to be talked to and most often than not when there are crises like this. We always have an absent governor who is always in Abuja, rather than being in the state. As a leader, you must always be around your people whether in thick or thin, in times of sorrow and in happiness, not only when they are happy, that is when you can speak to them.

I will be there with my people to speak to them. When they are sorrowing, I will sorrow and mourn with them. And when it is time to rejoice, we will also rejoice.

In terms of what he has not done; apart from not talking to the people, that outfit that was given to us by the Federal Government, I think the present government abandoned it.

The equipment was given out to the security agencies and these sets of people were just abandoned and left in a skeletal form. I’m looking at the deployment of those people and how to retrain them or redeploy them into the hinterlands. Also, early warning signals of information gathering will be used alongside. I will look at it and we will deploy a lot of additional security equipment to be able to complement what they will be doing on the manual side of it.

Do you think the presidential pardon given to a former governor of Plateau State is a blow to the Nigerian justice system?

Actually, the law is meant to punish, and at the same time to reprimand. When you have already punished somebody, you do not need to take a sledgehammer to kill the person. For posterity’s sake, I think the punishment has gone that far. And again, it has served as a deterrent to those who are in government and who also intend to come in because firstly, if not for the punishment, the name is already dented.

And even after the pardon, again, there could be some lacuna here and there. I will also want to look at it from the point that nobody is perfect on earth. Most times, activities of government ends at the table of the governor. It could be the governor that may have committed it. It could be his staff. It could be in a different means that those things could have been committed.

But because every bulk stops on the chief executive’s table, therefore, he carries the burden of public service. I want to agree with you that well, we must then, therefore, begin to train people to understand and also be forensic in dealing with the things to do with the finances of the states.

We must also begin to look at real technocrats who also understand what it is to put somebody into trouis ble to head departments. The chief executives are not accountants and are not technically sound in those things. I also want to encourage, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to continue to do its job.

And for us that we are coming in by the grace of God in 2023, we have learnt some lessons; the pitfalls are there and the banana peels are everywhere. So, we must be careful with the kind of contracts that would be given as well as in dealing with the public. So, we will make sure that what belongs to the people is given to the people.

If elected as governor, will you probe the previous administration?

I once said to somebody that while in the service I have handed over offices and also I have taken other offices. There trouis no office that I have not entered. That wouldn’t be any problem. But at least within this circumstance, probably that person may have taken some risk or felt that whatever decision he took was the best decision at that time.

Being an accountant, I will say that when we get to the bridge, we will cross it. I will not be talking about probing or anything. But we will only demand an explanation, and if it is good, we will follow it up. And where it is not, we will also not jettison it.

The Electoral Act has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) power to transmit election results electronically. Do you believe it will eliminate election rigging?

We have seen the BIVAS deployed in Edo State. We have also seen it deployed in some states like Anambra and recently, in Plateau State. We had two constituencies where we had bye-elections. And quite differently from what we have seen, it is possible to do a lot of things. We strive to make the elections very transparent. So, I want to encourage INEC to do more though what they have done is okay.

There may be some lapses here and there but I believe the chairman will be looking out for where they need to cross the ‘ts’ and dot the ‘is’ to perfect the system. In that manner, I want to really appreciate the Electoral Act. It is something that is so cheering that we know that definitely if it is done perfectly, we will have a better election come 2023.

What are the chances of PDP winning Plateau State?

I want to assure you that the chance is as high as 95 per cent. Why did I decide to say so? Firstly, to Nigerians from the national level, we have all been demarcated. We have all been impoverished, we also have suffered in the country.

So, the replication of it is what is happening on the Plateau. If we have gotten a governor that is under-developing the state, certainly you should be rest assured that Plateau people will not be ready to have infrastructural decay again.

So today on the Plateau, the PDP is the bride of every son and daughter of the state. The All Progressives Congress (APC) is in government but there is absolutely nothing to write home about.

Well, I wouldn’t want to say more than that. When we get to the debate on the scorecard of the present administration, it will be tools to Nigerians and Plateau people that we have not had what we desired from the present government.

