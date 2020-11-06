News

How Imo owed retirees N60bn in arrears, by NUP Chairman

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Chairman of the Imo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr. Josiah Ugochukwu has disclosed that pensioners in the state were being owed upwards of N60 billion in pension arrears. Ugochukwu, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Owerri yesterday also said next of kin to deceased members of the union were also owed over N20 billion as a result of the failure of the government to verify them.

He stated that the Union had been patient enough with Governor Hope Uzodimma who since his inauguration had only made 7,887 complete payment to pensioners and 17,637 incomplete payments. The Chairman noted also that the state government has also failed to pay the Union its check-off which was deducted at source, which is their right according to the trade union act. As for pensioners who retired since 1998, he regretted that none have been paid their gratuities while those who were captured in December 2019 are still being owed from August 2019 to date. He called on all pensioners in the state to come out en masse on the 6th of November to protest the “dehumanisation’ of their members.

Ugochukwu said: “From March 2020, the governor stopped paying pensions over alleged fraud detected in the payment of January and February pensions. “He insisted that an automation exercise would be carried out before payments resume; As a result of this over 60 percent of Imo pensioners have not recieved their pensions since March 2020. “We have been patient enough with the government and they have shown no concern or tried to mitigate the sufferings of Imo pensioners instead our condition is deteriorating every day. “We have lost over 30 members since the beginning of this year and we are unhappy about it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Labour suspends 3-day strike in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The strike embarked upon by workers in Kwara State to demand for the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wages by the state government for all categories of workers in the state has been suspended. Organised Labour Unions comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS) in a […]
News

Nigeria: The problem of memory

Posted on Author   By Arinze Oduah

  On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African-American was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. This set off a chain of events around the world, including the pulling down of monuments to chattel slavery and the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. On May 26, 2020, I fortuitously participated […]
News

Buhari: Nigeria needs corruption-free public sector

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, said his administration would not relent in its efforts to eradicate corruption in the country. He reiterated his position that if corruption is not eradicated, the menace would kill the country. He explained that Nigeria needs “a corruption-free public sector to achieve transformation”. Buhari spoke at the second National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: