How Imo traders resisted, lynched hoodlum enforcing stay-at-home

A hoodlum and suspected escapee from the Owerri Correctional Service, Obinwanne Iwu, was, on Monday, allegedly beaten to death, while trying to enforce the now contentious sit-at-home order in a community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have happened at about 7:45a.m. While residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state were going about their daily business activities, with shops and other business premises opening for business, one Obinwanne Iwu, a member of the community and an alleged escapee from the Imo Correctional Centre Owerri was said to have allegedly stormed the market with members of his gang attacking, looting opened shops and forcing people to lock up their shops and preventing them from doing their legitimate businesses.

Shouting at the top of their voices, the hoodlums yelled back at the traders, saying, “today is Monday and everybody must obey the sit-at-home order.” But, this did not go down well with the people, who rallied themselves and resisted the armed hoodlums. And, in the pandemonium that ensued, the angry mob was said to have captured the leader of the gang, tied his hands behind his back, while other members of his gang fled the scene into hiding.

The mob allegedly battered and beat him to death before the police patrol team arrived at the scene. However, a statement signed by the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), CSP Michael Abattam alleged that the deceased suspect was a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

News

Ekiti tasks women on exclusive breastfeeding

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani has enjoined nursing mothers to always practise active breastfeeding in order to reduce high mortality rate among neonates in the country. The Commissioner, who disclosed that no fewer than 800,000 babies died of poor breastfeeding yearly across the globe, stated that poor breastfeeding was largely responsible […]
News

INEC: APC tasks members on Continuous Voter Registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

With the recently opened Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) online Continuous Voter Registration exercise, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters and members at home and in the diaspora, to take advantage of the exercise to complete the process at designated centres from where they can obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC). […]
News

Former Minister of Education, Jerry Agada, is dead

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Minister of State for Education, Professor Jerry Agada is dead. Agada was confirmed dead on Tuesday morning. He died at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Makurdi, Benue State. He was also the Chairman Benue State Civil Service Commission. The former minister was born on 11 November 1952 at Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area […]

