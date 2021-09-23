How Imo traders resisted, lynched hoodlum enforcing stay-at-home

A hoodlum and suspected escapee from the Owerri Correctional Service, Obinwanne Iwu, was, on Monday, allegedly beaten to death, while trying to enforce the now contentious sit-at-home order in a community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have happened at about 7:45a.m. While residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state were going about their daily business activities, with shops and other business premises opening for business, one Obinwanne Iwu, a member of the community and an alleged escapee from the Imo Correctional Centre Owerri was said to have allegedly stormed the market with members of his gang attacking, looting opened shops and forcing people to lock up their shops and preventing them from doing their legitimate businesses.

Shouting at the top of their voices, the hoodlums yelled back at the traders, saying, “today is Monday and everybody must obey the sit-at-home order.” But, this did not go down well with the people, who rallied themselves and resisted the armed hoodlums. And, in the pandemonium that ensued, the angry mob was said to have captured the leader of the gang, tied his hands behind his back, while other members of his gang fled the scene into hiding.

The mob allegedly battered and beat him to death before the police patrol team arrived at the scene. However, a statement signed by the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), CSP Michael Abattam alleged that the deceased suspect was a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

