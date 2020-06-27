News

How Indians ‘imprisoned’ us –Rescued Kano farm rice workers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Hundreds of rice farm workers, who were said to have been detained for months by an Indian rice firm in Kano, are asking the Federal Government to shut down the company and prosecute the owners for using Nigerians as slaves. Three of the 126 workers, Sani Sani, Dauda Mikaili and Tijjani Tukur, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, told our reporter that they were forced to work for long hours against their wish for three months during the lockdown period occasioned by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Sani, one of the rescued workers, said: “The management of the company subjected us to hash working condition with a threat of sack or non-payment of salary.

We were not allowed to visit our families, and were made to work long hours with N5,000 as incentives for the period.” Another, Hamza Ibrahim (28), claimed to have gained employment in the company in 2019, after completing his degree programme at Bayero University, Kano. Ibrahim said as a degree holder, he was paid N28,000, per month, and that the Indians had no regard for their Nigerian workers. According to him, “We were forced to remain and work in the factory since the first lockdown order imposed by the Kano State government in March. The Indians threatened to sack and punish anyone, who opposed their obnoxious decisions.

“Instead of obeying the government order, the company only increase our salaries by N5,000 so that we could continue to work. This is what enticed many of us to stay. “After sometime, they threatened those of us who refused their offer with dismissal and then went ahead to lock and forced us to work for long hours in the factory.

They only gave us little time to rest and we were not allowed to perform our daily prayers. “They didn’t also allow our families to visit us. Some of us were forced to work 24 hours non-stop. I’m happy to have been rescued from this bondage, but I’d like to appeal to the government to establish this kind of factory so that foreigners would not be coming here to enslave us.” Meanwhile, the Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has tasked security agencies to speed up investigation into the hostage-taking of 126 Nigerians. A reliable source at the government house told our reporter that Ganduje is only waiting for the investigation launched by the police, before taking action against the company.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North-East, that had lingered for over ten years, the country had been confronted with other security challenges occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. New […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s petrol import gulps N643.2bn in Q1 ‘20

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol into Nigeria gulped a whooping N643.2 billion in the first three months of 2020. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which gave this hint, said that Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter imported 5.26 billion litres of the product between January and March 2020. A petroleum products […]
News

Lagos to prosecute Naira Marley

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government will prosecute Naira Marley for moving out of Lagos to Abuja and sneaking back to the state after the controversial concert. Reactions have been trailing flagrant flouting of the laws and guidelines of inter-state movement by the popular singer, whom many accused of having a penchant for brazen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: