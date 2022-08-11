News Top Stories

How infighting facilitated bombing of terrorists – NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Wednesday, said Infighting between Boko Haram, and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), facilitated the bombing of the terrorists at a location in Gazuwa community, Borno State. Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the “show no mercy” order by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had started yielded positive results. This was as he assured of intensified bombing of terrorist camps, in a bid to deny the enemies of state freedom of action. According to Gabkwet, the CAS was in Kaduna on August 10, to review ongoing operations and give further directives. “…intensive air operations endured in the entire military theatres of operation as NAF aircraft continue to seek and decimate enemies of the state in their attempts to make life unbearable for innocent Nigerians.”

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCDC: Nigeria records 45 cases of Omicron

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

… Says no death related variant yet As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the African continent, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), has revealed that the country has recorded 45 cases even as it said that no death related variant yet recorded. Director General of the NCDC, Dr. […]
News

LIRS partners Deloitte to boost transparency in tax policy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has said its Whistle-Blower Initiative will deepen transparency, and accountability and uphold a high standard in the administration of the tax system in the state.   The Executive Chairman of the LIRS, Ayodele Subair, at the official launching of the initiative in Lagos on Friday, said the platform […]
News

#EndSARS: Declare emergency in national security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture. The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of security […]

