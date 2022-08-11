How infighting facilitated bombing of terrorists – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Wednesday, said Infighting between Boko Haram, and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), facilitated the bombing of the terrorists at a location in Gazuwa community, Borno State. Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the “show no mercy” order by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had started yielded positive results. This was as he assured of intensified bombing of terrorist camps, in a bid to deny the enemies of state freedom of action. According to Gabkwet, the CAS was in Kaduna on August 10, to review ongoing operations and give further directives. “…intensive air operations endured in the entire military theatres of operation as NAF aircraft continue to seek and decimate enemies of the state in their attempts to make life unbearable for innocent Nigerians.”
