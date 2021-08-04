How insecurity is killing nightlife in Enugu

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that rising insecurity and restriction of tricycle operators in Enugu State are impeding the once thriving nightlife in the coal city and also discouraging and affecting residents of the city who love enjoying lives

For those who enjoy night outings, Enugu is usually the place to be especially in the Eastern part of the country. Every day in the ‘Coal City’ is a celebration with a good number of night joints and clubs that always operate on weekdays and weekends especially Fridays and Saturdays with a large influx of guests from outside town.

But nightlife and night outings in the city seem to be disappearing. A recent visit to the capital of the former Eastern Region indicated that the nightlife in the Coal City is no longer what it used to be. Night outings and activities are gradually declining in the city because of heightened insecurity and restriction of tricycle movements at night, preventing many residents from enjoying themselves.

Despite the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state in providing functional street lights and improved presence of security agents, residents are still discouraged to unwind and enjoy themselves as usual after a hard day’s work. As a result, the people of the state are now learning to live without enjoying night outings.

Some of the night joints and clubs that used to enjoy high patronage of customers are now experiencing a decline in the business, with most of them closing up daily activities before 10 pm. The state that is relatively dominated by civil servants and the middle class is gradually becoming a ghost of itself. According to some of the residents, who spoke to our correspondent, people hardly hang out at wine bars and joints, where they used to drink and have fun with friends and families.

Though, there are a good number of places where one can still hang out at night and have a feel of the hospitality that the city offers, but they lack patronage over the fear of the unknown. Some of the popular spots include the Shoprite Mall, Gustavo by Cubana Club, Roban Stores Mall, Nike Lake Resort, New Berries Park, Blue Island Hotel, Villa Toscana Hotel, Neocourt Pool Side and Bar, Cube 10, 8-Hour Joint, Nza Street Bush Bar, NUJ Press Centre and Crown Guest House, which used to be the hottest spot at night for many residents are now for the elite, who can afford personal security and guards. And recent events in the city mean their fears are very genuine.

For instance, in the last three months, assassins and unknown gunmen have killed at least three prominent politicians and residents of the state. On Wednesday, July 7, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Scientific Equipment and Development Institute (SEDI), Prof. Samuel Ndubuisi was brutally murdered by unknown gunmen. Prof. Ndubuisi was shot several times by the gunmen along Enugu Port Harcourt highway with his police orderly. The spokesperson of the police in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said the police are investigating the killing.

“Information surrounding a shooting incident along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway said to have led to the death of a man and his police orderly is still sketchy. Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please,” he said. Since then not much has been heard about the investigation into the assassination. Prof Ndubuisi’s murder occurred barely 48 hours after the Chief Executive Officer, AutoEase, a vehicle body repair firm, Ifeanyi Okeke, was killed.

Okeke was assassinated on his way to his residence located at Brick Estate, by Ekweremadu Drive, Independence Layout Enugu on Sunday, July 4 after he went to pick up his kid from a hair salon. A close family friend of the deceased said Okeke was murdered in front of his seven-year-old son who had the heart wrenching task of running home to inform his mother of the dastardly act.

Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said Okeke was shot severally by his assailants and died later in hospital. He noted the police got information that the hoodlums were operating at Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu. “Police operatives attached to the Layout’s Police Division immediately raced to the scene. On sighting the operatives, the criminal elements fled, while their male victim, later identified as Ifeanyi Okeke, whom they shot severally, was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” he said. Likewise, on Sunday, May 30, a retired Judge of Enugu State, Justice Stanley Nnaji was murdered by unknown gunmen in broad daylight in the state while driving in a black Mercedes Benz SUV.

His killing was captured on camera and the video posted on Twitter by an eyewitness. The deceased, who hailed from Mbu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Council of the state was shot severally beside the Enugu Diagnostics Centre, by Ebeano Tunnel, after he was double-crossed and dragged out of his car and made to lie flat on the ground. Apart from the politicians and prominent citizens killed in the state recently, security operatives in the state have also become targets of the unknown gunmen. Following the rising cases of handbag snatching, telephone snatching and armed robbery across the city during the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government announced the restriction of tricycle operators from 6 am to 9 pm in a bid to curtail it. It also set up a task force compromising police and other stakeholders in the transport to ensure strict compliance of the order.

According to the government there are rising incidences of armed robbery, theft, snatching of phones and bags of residents by criminals who use tricycles. A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transport, Ogbonna Idike said the state joint task force committee comprises security agencies, Neighbourhood Watch group, Forest Guards, community policing and officers of Enugu State Traffic Management Authority. “As a result of this development, tricycle operators and the general public are by this announcement warned to adhere to the agreement of 6 am – 9 pm operational time for all tricycle operators in Enugu State as both the tricycle operator and the passengers caught violating the order will be prosecuted in the state mobile court. Please, the Enugu State Ministry of Transport needs your cooperation in this regard for the safety of all citizens in the state.

Enugu state remains in the hands of God,” he said. Since the government enforced the order, nightlife in the Coal City has never remained the same. Ifeanyi Okoro, a bar attendant in one of the joints, said the city has changed since the ban on tricycle riders at night. He said hotel and restaurant businesses are no longer lucrative as they used to be in the recent past. “Since the state government decided to ban tricycle riders in the city, hotel and nightlife business has never been the same. “As a result, business joints and hotels are suffering mostly the ones that joined the business lately. Some of them were still battling to rebuild patronage during the enforced COVID- 19 lockdown when the insecurity increased and the government also restricted tricycle riders.

Today, it is becoming difficult to have full bars and hotels particularly on weekdays due to the decline in the number of people willing to risk their lives,” he said. The presence of taxis, fondly called “Coal City Cabs” in the state, has also not made the movement of people at night very easy.

Many residents complained that their fare is always exorbitant at night. They also noted that it is very risky for one to drive his or her private car at night due to the increasing number of assassinations in the state. A resident, Pita Ochai, who works with a civil society organisation in the state, said the monopoly of means of transportation in the city at night has made it important for people like him to go out at night.

He said since he relocated to the city about three years ago, it had been enjoyable all the way but the latest insecurity in the city has affected everyone. “When I relocated to Enugu three years ago, it was all enjoyable because of the booming nightlife in the city.

Even when I don’t want to drive, the tricycle operators are always handy to serve you. You can even book them all night at a cheap rate compared to what the Coal City Cab is charging us. So, since their ban at night, I have practically stopped all my night outings unless on a special occasion,” he said. Despite the insecurity and lack of easy movement at night, clubs that are still regarded as popular choices in the city are Cubana Club, Afro Lounge, 380 Night Club, Grand Rivera NightClub, Bar Code Night Club, Grand Cave Night Club and Villa Toscana Night Club all located within New Haven and Independence Layout area.

Some other joints, where African dishes like Isi- Ewu, Ugba, Nkwobi, Pepper soup and African salad are served with palm wine are also still popular but some of them have reduced their night operation because of insecurity. Apart from the general insecurity in the city, there are areas where one cannot comfortably spend time at night owing to the activities of miscreants.

Restaurants and joints within such areas as Coal Camp, Uwani, Achara Layout and Abakpa are deemed not very safe for the “big boys” in town because of reports of incessant robbery and cultist attacks at such spots. However, despite the current challenges facing the city, Coal City, which is regarded as the home for all Igbos from different states in the South-East has continued to play host to both residents and visitors with minimal discomfort and many still believe that the state capital is, indeed, worth living in.

