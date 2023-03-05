How Internal Crisis Consumes Big Parties In Nigeria – Oriolowo

……says only APC has managed its crisis

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adelere Oriolowo, has lamented how internal crisis had consumed many big political parties in Nigeria, warning party chieftains to refrain from such a menacing crisis.

This was as Nigerians for Bold Actions (NFBA), urged the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run an inclusive government to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

The group, however, called on the former governor of Lagos State to tower above ethnoreligious sentiments in governance, and lead exemplary, to engender a society where transparency, accountability, and integrity are core values.

Senator Oriolowo made the lamentation and admonition at the weekend, when a delegation of Nigerians for Bold Actions, paid him a courtesy/ congratulatory visit in his National Assembly office, on the victory of Senator Ahmed Tinubu, during the February 25 Presidential election.

He declared that internal crisis within political parties had become a common phenomenon among the political class, noting however, that only the APC was able to effectively manage its own, leading to its success in the February 25 polls.

When confronted with the lingering rift between the President-elect and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the politician appealed that all pending crisis within the party in Osun and elsewhere should be resolved before March 11 governorship/State Assembly elections, so that it would not negatively affect the fortunes of the ruling party at the polls.

He said, “I want to believe that the issue of the internal crisis within political parties is not limited to APC. Of course, you will discover that it is only APC that has survived its internal crisis because you will discover that such a crisis has consumed a number of the big parties.

“You will discover that internal crisis has torn apart many parties and APC is not excluded. But I want to point out that APC has effectively managed its internal crisis. Be that as it may, one of my visions for this country is to have parties that are devoid of internal crisis or at least parties that will be able to manage their internal crisis.

“If you look deeply, you will discover that what has really caused a lot of problems within the political parties in this country is an internal crisis. So, we have to do everything to avoid it.”

He observed that the internal crisis within the APC in Osun was so intense, that the opposition party had been rendered inactive since opposition activities were already being done by the ruling party, warning party chieftains to desist from creating factions within the party.

He said: “in Osun State, the internal crisis there is so terrible that even the opposition has no work to do because the ruling party is doing the work of opposition within itself. That is why I am advising that the idea of creating factions within the party should be addressed and done away with. I want to advise my people in APC and even in other parties to stop the idea of creating factions within parties.”

The lawmaker expressed disappointment that party faithful, rather than take advantage of intra-party groupings to attract more members and other benefits to the party, turned it to enmity and antagonism to the detriment of the party, advising that the trend should be jettisoned to stabilise the democracy.

“In Nigeria here, what I have discovered about forming groups and factions within the party is that in most cases, it’s taken too far. Whenever they don’t belong to the same group, they see themselves as antagonists and enemies and it provokes bitterness that engenders a lot of crisis.

“If we want to stabilise our democracy, we need to shun inter-party and intra-party crises. We should make sure that we resolve our internal crisis. Before Saturday’s elections, I am advising all factions, especially in my party, APC, to see themselves as friends. It may seem that nobody wants to back down but there is no pride in it,” he advised.

Earlier, in his address, the leader of the delegation and National Chairman, Nigerians for Bold Actions, Engr. Taofeek Ayinde disclosed that he came with the group to congratulate Senator Oriolowo, who is their patron.

Ayinde also urged Tinubu to run an inclusive government to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging while calling on him to tower above ethnoreligious sentiments in governance, and lead exemplary to engender a society where transparency, accountability, and integrity are core values.

“Tinubu/ Shettima must run an inclusive government, and give every Nigerian a sense of belonging. We cannot progress as a people if we only believe in our tribe, religion, and ethnic affiliation. He is neither an APC, Yoruba, or a Muslim President, but a President of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, language, creed, or tongue. Therefore, appointments should be based on ability, competence, capability, and true representation of the people,” Ayinde admonished.

