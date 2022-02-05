How ISWAP’s terrorist threat can be neutralised, by Generals Usman, Anyalemechi, Ejiofor

• ‘Military component in counter-terrorism less than 40 per cent’

Two former military Generals and an ex-DSS boss have given what they believe to be the panacea to the ISWAP’s terrorist threat and how it can be neutralised. The ex-security chiefs said this while analysing what they think would be the best strategies to deal with the festering issue after Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said analysis by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on terrorism financing in the country showed that a total of 96 persons were involved.

Former director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, for instance, believes that given the country’s situation, Nigeria does not need to hire mercenaries to overcome the growing terrorism. He however said the feeling around the country is that the security forces are not doing enough to nip this issue in the bud. Usman, nonetheless, canvased support and encouragement in order to help the security forces to deal with this ugly situation. Similarly, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (Rtd) said that the Nigerian military has the capacity to withstand the entire West African sub-region in warfare.

Anyalemechi argued that what the Armed Forces of Nigeria needs to defeat extremist elements is vigilance and “stepped-up” intelligence gathering. However, a retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, stated that the invitation of mercenaries would facilitate the defeat of terrorists.

Usman, Anyalemechi and Ejiofor were reacting to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum’s recipe for ending insurgency. During his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, a few days ago, Zulum had made a strong case for foreign assistance, if the ongoing counterinsurgency war must end on a positive note.

However, Usman has maintained that the truth is that there are other elements of the Nigerian society that ought to do better than they are doing so that the country can have the desired end result that everyone is talking about. To get this desired result, the retired General said the Federal Government has so much to do, one of which, according to him, is the deployment of military and security forces. He also said that the military need more coordination to galvanize the people so that they would understand that this fight against terrorism is a collective responsibility.

He said: “Actually when you look at what some people are saying, it is a statement of fact. If we don’t handle issues accordingly, they will get out of hand. “But the truth is that given the situation we have there is a kind of misunderstanding and people are thinking that it looks like we are not doing enough, particularly the security forces. “The truth again is that they are doing the best that they could but they need more support and encouragement to deal with this issue.

“There are other elements of the Nigerian society that they ought to do better than they are doing so that we can have the desired end state that he was talking about. “Now, who are those elements of the society? I made reference to the fact that if you are putting counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism efforts on 100 per cent, the military effort is less than 40 per cent.

“So, how does the 60 per cent count? And what are those things that need to be done that will compose the 60 per cent? It is not just the military or security forces but other segments of the Nigerian society have a role to play, particularly the government. “And when I talk of the government, in this instance, I mean the three tiers of the government comprising the Federal, State and Local. We know that most of the local governments are not working. What made them not to work? “We have to make them work so that they can be able to address some of the issues associated with infrastructure and development and issues associated with people in the rural areas and what have you.

“Then what is the role of the State Governments and Federal Government? The Federal Government has so much to do, one of which is the deployment of military and security forces but we also need to have more coordination. “We need more galvanisation of the people so that they would understand that this fight against terrorism is a collective responsibility.” Usman added: “Now talking about mercenaries, even though you already read my mind that a typical person, who had been in the Nigerian army or even a serving one wouldn’t have bought the idea of bringing in mercenaries into Nigeria context and I gave my reasons.

“First and foremost, let’s look at what happened recently. There was a coalition of the world powers in Afghanistan and at the end of the day what do we have? “Even during the Civil War, we have had the Biafra side having mercenaries, what happened? At the end of the day, the Nigerian federal forces triumphed. So, what I am trying to say is that we should have more trust and confidence in the ability of Nigerians to solve our own problem without involving mercenaries.

“The military and security forces have proven beyond all reasonable doubt of their sincerity of purpose and capacity to deal with this issue given the right caliber of equipment, weapons and number. “What I am trying to say is that we have been doing marvelously well in terms of the fight against terrorism and insurgency and I think that we should continuously be improving on it.

“We should not go back to those days because if we look at it, take for instance in Abuja, there is no symbol of democracy that has not been desecrated. “The UN building was bombed, military cantonment was bombed, police headquarters was bombed and other public facilities were affected.

“You could not even think of going out to buy recharge card without thinking that the terrorists would attack but today that fear has been eliminated not just in Abuja but North Central and North East. “If we talk about Maiduguri, hardly a day or a week would pass without an attack that would result in so many casualties. Is it the same today? “The terrorists have been tremendously degraded to the extent that we have a massive number surrendering because of the onslaught on them by the military.

“So, why don’t we continuously build on this kind of thing rather than talking retrogressively when they have proven that they have the capacity to deliver? Now what are we going to do? “On the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism efforts, all we need to do is to keep on improving and perfecting our ways. “More so, because of affiliation, they tend to change their tactics but thankfully where they are drawing strength, they are also depleted. “I have made reference to what happened in Sierra Leone recently, the ISIS leader has been taken out and I believe that efforts are ongoing to also deplete their ranks in that way.

“And given what we are doing in this country, I believe we will be able to deal with the insurgency issue. “However, I made reference to the fact that we have a multinational joint task force, if we have our military doing the best they could, but we should be continuously constructing engagement with our neighbours to mitigate the duration of these foreign fighters, the movement of small and medium arms. “What I’m trying to say here is that we have various communication concerns.

This is because the general perception is that this is somebody who is sacrificing, doing the best he could and you are telling him, his best is not good enough.” “Meanwhile he is operating under certain circumstances that ought to be better. Take for instance, the equipment building, the number that we are having and the support element. “Take for instance again, the issue of the world economy. Now there are still some elements which are still in the society, they are still sympathetic to these terrorist supplying them with logistics.

“When you talk about petrol, for instance, a 25 litre of petrol, depending on the location, cost as much as N100, 000, that is being paid by these Boko Haram terrorists. “Now when you look at it, some people will still be doing some business with them irrespective of the atrocities these people are committing and the implications of such. “To what extent are we trying to stop those sympathizing and doing business with them? It’s not just that there are issues associated with people that are even helping them. “We have had materials, foodstuffs meant for the internally displaced person find their way into Boko Haram environment. Who took it there? “So, I think these are the issues we have to look at so that we check, and also, the issue of intelligence and information gathering. The same groups of people that are giving the security forces information are the same group of people that are giving information to the terrorists. “What are we doing about that? To what extent are we imbibing technology in dealing with these issues? “You know the military could only do with what they are giving. But they need more support from the government, more support from the people and not condemnation.”

ISWAP: Nigeria has capacity to withstand W’African region – Anyalemechi

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Anyalemechi asked: “What are the catchment areas for ISWAP for now? I do not subscribe to the idea of inviting mercenaries into this country?” He added: “My subscription is that we should, look, Nigeria is greatly populated and we have the capacity to withstand the entire West African region. “In one word, it is vigilance we have to be vigilant; the information gathering has to be stepped up, because this thing is asymmetric warfare.”

We need mercenary to defeat terrorists, says Ejiofor

On his part, Ejiofor stated: “I support the Governor Zulum’s call for the invitation of mercenaries but that is not to say our military is not doing very well but we need some external help in terms of collaboration; those people will come with their own equipment. “You will recall the way the Americans came here to rescue their own; so I think I support it but we should also encourage our military. “I am not saying the military and the security agencies are not doing well, but they should be encouraged because like the governor said, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. “He is on the ground, and he knows the enormity of the problem. And actually, if you look at ISWAP, they are trying to win people to their side by providing the things that the government is not able to provide in terms of water and some critical infrastructure. “So, the people are beginning to have sympathy for them so we shouldn’t allow that to go ahead, because like the governor said, they will be worse than Boko Haram. So, I completely support that we should go all out.”

