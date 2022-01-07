Arts & Entertainments

How Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams ended two-year feud

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nollywood stars, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams, have finally ended their two-year feud. The actresses have not been on good terms since February 2020 with opinions often divided over what actually caused their rift. But recently, the duo took to their individual Instagram pages to share a loved-up photo of themselves to commemorate the end of their lingering feud.

In their posts, the movie stars appreciated the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe. It is believed that the duo is responsible for their reconciliation. “It’s all peace & love faithiawilliams. How we go take follow each other again remain o chai …… ig expert over to you. Thank you @kingmcoluomo @olaiyaigwefilms,” Ojo wrote. On her part, Williams, previously known as Fathia Balogun, said they have finally decided to let peace reign.

“Happy new year iy..@iyaboojodespris ..@kingmcoluomo @olaiyaigwefilms. More wisdom and understanding… Let peace reign,” she wrote. Williams and Ojo have established themselves as household names in the Nigerian movie industry. They have featured in several hit movies, won numerous awards and recognition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

ACTRESS HABIBAT JINAD: Becoming a producer in Nollywood is about money

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO,

The delectable actress Habibat Jinad is one of the fast-rising stars in the movie industry. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, she discusses her acting career so far, the extent of her influence on her 14-year old son’s decision to become an actor among other issues. Excerpts…       Apart from the fact that […]
Arts & Entertainments

Video indicts man for allegedly pushing pregnant wife off cliff

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A chilling video has surfaced online showing the terrifying moment a Turkish man led his pregnant wife to the edge of a cliff to pose for selfies before he allegedly pushed her to her death for what investigator believes was a plan to cash in on her life insurance. Mr.Hakan Aysal is accused of murdering […]
Arts & Entertainments

Social media didn’t make me –Toyin Lawani

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Being in the limelight looks quite glamorous but it does not come without its downsides. Many times, celebrities are targets of online trolls who have made it their mission to drag them by their ears. Well, some celebrities also seem to be quite prepared for trolls as they also make out time to reply them. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica