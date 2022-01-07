How Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams ended two-year feud

Nollywood stars, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams, have finally ended their two-year feud. The actresses have not been on good terms since February 2020 with opinions often divided over what actually caused their rift. But recently, the duo took to their individual Instagram pages to share a loved-up photo of themselves to commemorate the end of their lingering feud.

In their posts, the movie stars appreciated the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe. It is believed that the duo is responsible for their reconciliation. “It’s all peace & love faithiawilliams. How we go take follow each other again remain o chai …… ig expert over to you. Thank you @kingmcoluomo @olaiyaigwefilms,” Ojo wrote. On her part, Williams, previously known as Fathia Balogun, said they have finally decided to let peace reign.

“Happy new year iy..@iyaboojodespris ..@kingmcoluomo @olaiyaigwefilms. More wisdom and understanding… Let peace reign,” she wrote. Williams and Ojo have established themselves as household names in the Nigerian movie industry. They have featured in several hit movies, won numerous awards and recognition.

