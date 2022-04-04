Metro & Crime

How Jaji Abolore saved lives during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

One of the most challenging periods in human history post civilisation was the outbreak of COVID-19, which ushered in great restrictions to all human activities.

No industry witnessed the untold effect of the pandemic like in the nightlife business. Nightclubs, bars, resorts were shut and doors closed. Tables and chairs were empty, and lights turned off for more than a year.

Tajudeen Jaji Abolore, CEO of Booth Night Club in South Africa, suffered the impact as much as other players in the sector. His business conglomerate comprising Booth Champagne Bar, Room 130 bar and Booth Liquor Store in Johannesburg ‘abandoned’ for more than a year.

Workers lost jobs and survival of families became extremely threatened. But Jaji Abolore, who is also the founder of Boothfest Foundation Charity Organisation, ensured that employees who lost their jobs and left out to dry in the country’s hospitality industry received help.

Jaji Abolore, a major investor in the country’s hospitality business, reached out to affected employees from clubs, bars, lounges and restaurants with food parcels across South Africa through the @boothfestfoundation & the @nightlifeinneed initiative.

“The COVID-19 crisis has no doubt caused an untold suffering in the nightlife and hospitality industry in South Africa,” he said.

“It is sad that most of the staff who work in this industry, the likes of waitrons, barmen, Cleaners, runners and chefs are currently left with no means to feed their families as they have been out of jobs completely for several months.

“The hospitality industry needs to be saved. These people are starving and hope is almost lost,” added
Jaji Abolore.

In spite of he impact of the downturn on his business, Jaji Abolore became the rallying cry for others.

“We announced we will giving out 100 free food parcels to employees of nightlife and hospitality industry.

“Due to the huge number of application, we got over 500 people who are seriously in need of food. We have decided to increase the number of food parcels to 200 and reach out to as many more people in need as possible,” Jaji Abolore added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: We’ll make CCTV footage available, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Insists those responsible for Lekki shootings won’t escape justice Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday said both the Federal Government and Lagos State government would ensure that the CCTV footage at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be available for the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry to review as part of […]
Metro & Crime

Abiodun pledges to respect LG autonomy, mocks PDP for boycotting election

Posted on Author Reporter

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta   Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured that his administration will continue to respect the autonomy of the local governments and give them the necessary support to carry out their constitutional responsibilities as the third tier of government. The governor disclosed this, shortly after casting his vote at the Ita-Osanyin, ward […]
Metro & Crime

US man wrongly convicted of 1998 murder freed from prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Georgia man walked out of prison Monday after spending 23 years behind bars for a murder he was exonerated of. Devonia Inman, 43, was sentenced to life without parole for a 1998 murder and robbery of a Taco Bell manager in southern Georgia. There was no physical evidence tying him to the killing, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica