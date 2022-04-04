How Jaji Abolore saved lives during COVID-19 pandemic

One of the most challenging periods in human history post civilisation was the outbreak of COVID-19, which ushered in great restrictions to all human activities.

No industry witnessed the untold effect of the pandemic like in the nightlife business. Nightclubs, bars, resorts were shut and doors closed. Tables and chairs were empty, and lights turned off for more than a year.

Tajudeen Jaji Abolore, CEO of Booth Night Club in South Africa, suffered the impact as much as other players in the sector. His business conglomerate comprising Booth Champagne Bar, Room 130 bar and Booth Liquor Store in Johannesburg ‘abandoned’ for more than a year.

Workers lost jobs and survival of families became extremely threatened. But Jaji Abolore, who is also the founder of Boothfest Foundation Charity Organisation, ensured that employees who lost their jobs and left out to dry in the country’s hospitality industry received help.

Jaji Abolore, a major investor in the country’s hospitality business, reached out to affected employees from clubs, bars, lounges and restaurants with food parcels across South Africa through the @boothfestfoundation & the @nightlifeinneed initiative.

“The COVID-19 crisis has no doubt caused an untold suffering in the nightlife and hospitality industry in South Africa,” he said.

“It is sad that most of the staff who work in this industry, the likes of waitrons, barmen, Cleaners, runners and chefs are currently left with no means to feed their families as they have been out of jobs completely for several months.

“The hospitality industry needs to be saved. These people are starving and hope is almost lost,” added

Jaji Abolore.

In spite of he impact of the downturn on his business, Jaji Abolore became the rallying cry for others.

“We announced we will giving out 100 free food parcels to employees of nightlife and hospitality industry.

“Due to the huge number of application, we got over 500 people who are seriously in need of food. We have decided to increase the number of food parcels to 200 and reach out to as many more people in need as possible,” Jaji Abolore added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...