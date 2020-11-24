How Jarrod Glandt Went From Being in Debt To Becoming A Millionaire

Jarrod Glandt has gone through a lot in his

life. In his current apparition, he is known as an entrepreneurial icon: either for his work as the co-host of the Young Hustlers podcast, being a successful investor in Cardone Capital and the Hundy app, in addition to his investment in other business portfolios. But Jarrod’s life has been a series of events that led him to this moment; a little over a decade ago, he was just a broke student.

While he was a third-year student in California, Glandt dabbled into the ads industry, and made a name for himself, making a yearly total of $150,000 but joining the wrong crowd ensured that that money was lavishly spent and non properly accounted for. Soon, Glandt was on his way back to Texas to work at his father’s firm.

A second opportunity to establish himself presented itself when he moved back to San Diego in the dreams of working with Grant Cardone. He encountered difficulty in getting in touch with Mr. Cardone and, when he finally did, was offered an entry-level position as a receptionist/extra-hand. In debt and with things seemingly looking bleak, Glandt worked harder than he had ever in his life.

From making just $2500 a month, plus a small residual commission on deals he wrote, Glandt has moved up the chain, working in a number of positions in Grant Cardone’s company. He currently works as President of Running Sales, Strategy, and Growth and supervises over 165 employees. “Almost nobody hits a home run their first at-bat, so be willing to fail as many times as needed to hit your big juicy goals,” Glandt says about his path.“Simply put, fear is the result of not knowing something. If you are willing to learn, you can eliminate fear.”

