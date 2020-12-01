How Jessie Lee Ward Went from Poverty to Building Multi-Million Dollar Businesses

When Jessie Lee Ward was growing up as a child in Maryland in the United States of America, poverty was a regular feature of her life. Growing up in that state challenged her mind to do better for herself. “Mindset is everything,” Jessie tells us about herself.

“The mindset to start, the mindset to continue, the mindset to grow, the mindset to change, the mindset to have more grit than you ever have ‘quit.’ Nearly everything runs through having a powerful mindset in who you want to be and who you want to become.”

After finishing from university, Jessie Lee Ward’s mindset pushed her to seek a community where people will share their opinions and ideas. That led her to a MLM program that triggered her entrepreneurial streak and after a few years in marketing, she has developed a unique presence; additionally, he face was on the cover of Networking Times, and Jessie is also a speaker for the Association for Network Marketing Professionals.

“Presently, I have built 3 multi-million dollar monthly businesses online in the last 9 years without any paid advertising,” Jessie says. “I grew up in a small town in Maryland in poverty and have changed the legacy of my entire family from a decision to go toward entrepreneurship.”

Her business interests are as diverse as she is hardworking. “I have several business,” she admits. “I am a leader in a network marketing company, I own a hair salon, I trade money, I own part of a construction company, a CBD company, and more.”

However, the multi-talented entrepreneur has had to overcome numerous challenges to get to where she is presently. “In 2017 I was in a huge storm. I went through a divorce, major betrayals, a termination, 2 lawsuits, and losing essentially every friend I had. Getting through that and not letting it defeat me was a tremendous part of my success.”

Like this: Like Loading...