Arts & Entertainments

How JJ Gonami raised Ghana’s flag at African Revolution Tour in Senegal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

Ghana’s flag was hoisted on the continent recently, as the country was represented by one if its very best artistes, Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor, popularly referred to as at the African Music Revolution Tour at Dakar, Senegal.

Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor,

shared the stage with a rich list of A-profile African artistes and songwriters as himself, such as the likes of: Iba One, Mohammed VJ, Kayawoto, Paco Briz, Ntosh Gazi, Mr. Seed, Ngaaka Blinde, Mist Cash, Emma Cheruto, Rj the Dj, Dj Ylb, Dj Zeyna Senegal and other musicians from Africa, at the live music concert, which was attended by patrons across the continent and held at the African Renaissance on February 11, 2023.

During his stand-out performance

Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor expressed love for Dakar and the people of Senegal. The Ghanaian singer also raised the country’s flag by doing some of his top hit songs including, “Abi”, and more.

The event, which was staged by Lorenzo Art Music Entertainment and G3C label, is a concept that combines the most talented African artistes, iconic venues in several different countries in the continent and the state-of-the-art technology to tell the African story.

Before the event, the organisers had vowed that the several top African artists headlining the event will take the crowd to the next level of musical entertainment, by giving undiluted excitement that will make the audience dance and vibe irresistibly to Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, Rap songs and more.

On his official YouTube channel,

Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor,

detailed his itinerary; from take off in Ghana to his arrival in Dakar, and performance which held the fans spellbound.

During a live interview on VibeTV/Radio 102.3 FM before the massive event, JJ Gonami had admired the beauty of the capital, Dakar, and professed love for the people. He explained what the fans should expect and he was far from disappointing with his world-class performance.

“This is my first time in Senegal, Dakar is beautiful, lovely people, you know I love it. I’m a versatile artiste, I have Afrobeat songs and Afropop,”

Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor had said in the studio before performing “Abi” as a taste to the bigger menu. He also left other co-stars on the media tour with him approving of his talent, as his music blasted through the speakers.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Iranian cleric: COVID-19 vaccine turns people gay

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An Iranian cleric has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine turns people gay. Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian made the claims on messaging platform Telegram, where he has almost 210,000 followers, according to The Daily Mail. Tabrizian wrote on the platform: “Don’t go near those who have had the COVID vaccine. They have become homosexuals.” Prominent LGBTQ campaigner […]
Arts & Entertainments

Davido, Teni in talks over new album ‘Wondaland’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page on Thursday to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down in traffic, so he could feature on her upcoming debut album, ‘Wondaland.’ In the tweet, Davido wrote that: “Crazy night when lil sis @tenientertainer saw me in traffic chased me down to get in the […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Lockdown: I understand why I was eliminated by fellow housemates, says evicted Praise

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

    Praise Nelson became the sixth housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show on Sunday, 23 August, 2020. He recently embarked on a Betway sponsored media tour of several radio stations in Lagos where he talked about his time in the house, his feelings about his eviction, amongst others. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica