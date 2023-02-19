How JJ Gonami raised Ghana’s flag at African Revolution Tour in Senegal

Ghana’s flag was hoisted on the continent recently, as the country was represented by one if its very best artistes, Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor, popularly referred to as at the African Music Revolution Tour at Dakar, Senegal.

shared the stage with a rich list of A-profile African artistes and songwriters as himself, such as the likes of: Iba One, Mohammed VJ, Kayawoto, Paco Briz, Ntosh Gazi, Mr. Seed, Ngaaka Blinde, Mist Cash, Emma Cheruto, Rj the Dj, Dj Ylb, Dj Zeyna Senegal and other musicians from Africa, at the live music concert, which was attended by patrons across the continent and held at the African Renaissance on February 11, 2023.

Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor expressed love for Dakar and the people of Senegal. The Ghanaian singer also raised the country’s flag by doing some of his top hit songs including, “Abi”, and more.

The event, which was staged by Lorenzo Art Music Entertainment and G3C label, is a concept that combines the most talented African artistes, iconic venues in several different countries in the continent and the state-of-the-art technology to tell the African story.

Before the event, the organisers had vowed that the several top African artists headlining the event will take the crowd to the next level of musical entertainment, by giving undiluted excitement that will make the audience dance and vibe irresistibly to Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, Rap songs and more.

detailed his itinerary; from take off in Ghana to his arrival in Dakar, and performance which held the fans spellbound.

During a live interview on VibeTV/Radio 102.3 FM before the massive event, JJ Gonami had admired the beauty of the capital, Dakar, and professed love for the people. He explained what the fans should expect and he was far from disappointing with his world-class performance.

“This is my first time in Senegal, Dakar is beautiful, lovely people, you know I love it. I’m a versatile artiste, I have Afrobeat songs and Afropop,”

Jacob Gonami Kordzo Agbenuvor had said in the studio before performing “Abi” as a taste to the bigger menu. He also left other co-stars on the media tour with him approving of his talent, as his music blasted through the speakers.

