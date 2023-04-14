How jobs disappeared in Port Harcourt’s industrial hub

Enviable past

During the glory days of the Trans Amadi Industrial Layout; some companies in the area operated 24 hours and ran four or threeworkingshiftstomeetup with production or operation demands. There were various jobs for the highly skilled and the lowly skilled workers, who kept the area’s industrial rhythm going. The workforce of some of the companies – indegenously- owned and multinationals comprised of both expatriate and Nigerian workers. In the era when the country’s economy was strong becaue Nigerian companies were producing things on their own and reduced importation drastically, which causedthe nairatobe stronger than the dollars, Port Harcourt was actively involved in it. This made Port Harcourtoneof thefastestgrowing economies in Africa. It was also an entertainmenthub, withthelikesof Cardinal Rex Jim-Lawson and GeraldoPinosetting thedancefloorson fire with Highlife hits.

Residents recall

Some residents of the city, who worked in the area then, recall blending with the expatriates and taking them to fun spots after work and to social events, expecially at weekendstoexplorethebeautyand warmthof PortHarcourt. TheGarden City, as Port Harcourt is fondly called by residents, according to an elderlychief,”wasbubblingwithactivities, and Trans Amadi was the industrial glue that kept the city’s industrial spark on.” While Lagos was the administrative and commercial capital, some of it’s residents could not resist the charms of Port Harcourt as they came visiting for work or pleasure. Some that fell in love with the city for its offerings settled in for good. It established the ability of Port Harcourt to attract top talents, the wealthy and the ambitious from near and far. “Our own Port Harcourt competed favourable with the major Nigerian cities, including Lagos, the then capital of the country in Industrial activities,” remembers a retired engineer and setugenerian, who drifted from motor boy, store keeper, and later apprentice engineer in the same company, where he ended up as the head of its engineering department. The development of the Trans Amadi Industrial Layout was spearheaded by Dr. Micheal Okpara, then premier of the Eastern Region to promote manufacturing in the Eastern region. He also initiated similar development with the EmeneIndustrialLayoutinEnugu, and other industrial areas in Calabar, Onitsha, Owerri, Umuahia. The Trans-Amadi industrial layout, occupies 2,5000 hectares of land, and shares boundaries with D-Line, WojiandRumola. Thereare more than 600 companies and businesses whose operations include oil and gas, hospitality industries, banking, manufacturing, andbreweries. The area also accommodates multi-billion naira Rivers State gas turbine, and the popular Port Harcourt Zoological Garden.

A ghost town

Today, the industrial activities synonymous with Trans Amadi IndustrialLayouthavedisappeared. The area is like a ghost town, with only a few companies operating fully. There is an emptiness that is disrupted by the sounds of heavy power-generating sets in the premises of the few surviving factories and warehouses. Although new bank structures are being built, as wellashotels, eateries, andfurniture companies, only a handful of companies are into industrial manufacturing, which wasthe majorfeature of Trans Amadi. Some experts have attributed the layout’s decline to a number of factors. But what stands out most is the impact of militancy in the Niger Delta region, which started in the early 2000 and peaked between 2008 and 2009. The Federal Government’s introduction of the amnesty programmeandit’simplementation ended militancy in 2009. Acrossthemajoroilbearingcommunities in the Niger Delta region, some youth leaders, suspected cultists and others that were convinced tofightfor”NigerDeltacause” joined forces, armed themselvesand established camps in nearby creeks and forests. From there, they launched kidnapping for ransom attacks that firsttargetedexpatriateworkersand later wealthy Nigerians. They also attacked oil facilities, blowing up pipelines and work outposts where oil companies stationed their workers.

Emergence of tough guys

The Niger Delta struggle had been going on. It was a genuine cause that enjoyed the support of the people of the region, who had been clamouring for a better deal from the government and the oil companies operating in the region.

It was mainly a peaceful struggle spearheaded by groups and individuals that believed in non violent agitation. Foremost among them is the Movement for the Emancipation of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), which leader, late Ken Saro Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists were executed by the regine of the late Sani Abacha.

The difference

In Port Harcourt, the hub of the country’s oil and gas industry, sone militant leaders transformed from cult leaders and freelance criminal operations and recruited men that were ready to sacrifice their lives for the Niger Delta. The brand of violence they introduced, and the insecurity that came with it, turned Port Harcourt to one of the most violent cities in the world, according to human resources unit of New York-based Marsh & McLennan Cos. About seven months after the ranking, on New Year day of 2008, militants attacked two police stations, Hotel Presidential and a night club, killing 12 people in Port Harcourt. “The gunmen came into town from different directions and attacked several places,” said Ireju Barasua, then police spokeswoman of the Rivers Stats police command. Barasua added that four police officers were killed at two police stations, while seven civilians died in the cross-fire between gunmen and police near the Borokiri police station. The gunmen also killed a security guard in the lobby of the Presidential Hotel. It was around this time that tyre manufacturers, Michelin and Dunlop shut down their factories in Trans Amadi, citing poor power supply and rising cost of production. First to leave in 2007 was Michelin, the French owned company. The following year, Dunlop left after it decided to concentrate on the importation of the tyres it used to produce locally. What this meant was more unemployment for Port Harcourt residents, and the overdependence of fairly-used tyres amid growing insecurity.

Game plan

For reasons best known to them, they didn’t mention insecurity. But the British government issued security warnings to it’s citizens to avoid Port Harcourt and other cities in the Nigeru Delta following the indescriminate abduction of expatriate workers. Within this period, militants had abducted German expatriates working with Julius Berger. The first attack was carried out in March, 2008 between the Rumuji and Emuoha areas of River Stats. He was released around 12 hours later. In the second attack, which involved the abduction of two German Berger staff in Emuoha, a soldier was killed. Barely a week after the abduction.the company announced it was pulling out of the Niger Delta. It was at the point that then Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi called for the deployment of military personnel to apprehend the militants. Fortunately, Amaechi’s action chased some of the militants, who had held the residents of Port Harcourt captive out of the city, and ushered in a semblance of law and order. The Federal Government’s amnesty programme was what ended the siege in Port Harcourt and other cities in the Niger Delta that experienced militancy. But by then, the deed had been done; the Trans Amadi Industrial Layout had been transformed for bad.

COVID-19 Effect

Whatever remained as a semblance of industrial activities at the layout reduced in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic as more companies shut down their operations for good, and sacked their workers, Some companies that remained in business instructed their workers to work from home. A few of the empty warehouses that served various purposes during the hey days of the layout are now used by marketing companies that import packaged edible goods that are distributed to wholesale and retail outlets across the city. Also, the activities of multiple revenue collectors from both the state and local government area has worsened the situation. The small businesses that have managed to remain most times are having issues with the revenue collectors, who sometimes

Good news

The only good news about the layout is that for the past seven years the state goveenmwnt has improved the area’s infrastructure. The road network in the area has been upgraded and the drainage system working smoothly. It’s much easier now to move around the layout unlike in the past when it’s main artery, the Slaughter to Garrison Road was filled with potholes and the sidewalks with open, dirty drains.

Secondly, in 2019, a manufacturing company, the new Alcon Nigeria Limited Low Voltage Panels Assembly Plant started production in the area. Governoe Nyesom Wike, who commissioned the place, declared that his administration will continue to work with the private sector to revive manufacturing in Trans Amadi and other parts of the city. The company builds panel for oil companies and oil servicing firms operating in the Niger Delta. The Low Voltage Panels Assembly Plant seeks to provide value added quality products to the local market as an authorised channel partner builder with ABB (one of the largest multinational electrical manufacturing companies.)