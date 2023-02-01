How John Randle Centre will promote Yoruba culture, history

The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, located in Onikan, Lagos, the first of many initiatives aimed at the preservation of the heritage of the Yoruba through the celebration and preservation of history and culture, the regeneration of decades old public green space, public recreation facilities, and the restoration of civic pride, was commisioned, penultimate Tuesday, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The commissioning which was done with pomp and ceremony, had in attendance the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II); other royal fathers; Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, culture administrators, scholars, theatre practitioners, students and members of the media. According to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, with the commissining of the Centre, Onikan will be the catalyst for a vibrant and tourist friendly quarter in the heart of Lagos Island.

Designed by SI.SA Architects, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History forms part of an urban regeneration project at the heart of Lagos Island, a part of the city steeped in rich history. The project seeks to restore a public swimming pool built in 1928 with updated facilities, and to create a centrepiece community building with a 1,000 square-metre exhibition gallery that tells the story of Yoruba history and culture through a journey from its origins, through present day, to the future. Both interventions are situated in a landscaped park, an homage to the 18th-century King George V Park, which was built over in the last century.

The architecture of the Centre takes it cues from traditional Yoruba architecture and craftsmanship, using visual metaphors to reflect the strong art and philosophical origins of the language and culture. The building form responds to its context in the shape of a fractal, rises from the earth and leans forward as a nod to Itesiwaju, reflecting the progressive nature of the Yorubas. The buildings are finished in a dyed Tyrolean, evocative of the mud aesthetic of old Yoruba architecture. A metallic screen across the face of the curved façade represents a weave, a time-honoured skill found in everyday Yoruba life.

A green roof ties the building to the landscape, helps to reduce the building’s thermal load and provides additional interactive outdoor space. The Centre, pool and landscape will act as a catalyst for regeneration of the area and a nostalgic return of public recreation space to the heart of Lagos Island. The John Randle Centre will aim to engage the public with the richness of Yoruba culture and history; its impact through art, music, religion, language; its reach around the world through popular culture; and its significance in leaving a legacy for future generations.

Celebrating Yoruba heritage

There is no single story of the Yoruba people. To understand the story of the Yoruba people is to understand the way Yoruba identity has been shaped by centuries of history, and dispersed far from Nigeria into all corners of the globe. It is to understand the multiple different dialects of the language, and the varying customs and ceremonies that all exist under the banner of ‘Yoruba’. The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History will be an unparalleled experience in Lagos – a groundbreaking cultural attraction that will reveal to visitors the time-honoured story of Yoruba ethnicity – one of the most influential ethnicities in Nigeria. Yoruba experts and novices alike will be able to dive deep into the stories, myths and traditions of Yoruba heritage, encountering immersive experiences from the dynamism of Yoruba festivals to the rich visual culture of Yoruba history and ancestry. The Centre will stand out as the first cultural centre of its kind in Lagos. As distinct from a museum, the Centre will provide a flexible, updateable space for learning programmes, art installations and live music events. Visitors will be thrilled, inspired and intrigued by the stories the Centre has to offer, regardless of their ethnicity.

The permanent exhibition

Yoruba culture is a crucial part of Nigerian contemporary culture. As Nigeria modernises at an incredible pace, it is important to teach younger generations about how Yoruba heritage continues to influence musicians, artists and creative innovators in the present day. The Permanent Exhibition will celebrate the language, rituals, festivals, deities and ancestry of the Yoruba people at this time, and will ensure that the legacy of Yoruba culture and history is kept alive in Lagos. The John Randle Centre will be a place of remembrance and reconnection for Yoruba and African people from Cuba, Brazil, Haiti, America and the Caribbean, as well as the rest of Nigeria, providing a vital injection of tourism to Lagos.

