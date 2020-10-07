How Kadiri Alex emerged winner of N1m Quramo Writers’ Prize

Kadiri Alex has emerged winner of the N1m Quramo Writers’ Prize 2020 (QFest2020), for his entry ‘Sunshower’. The winner was picked by a panel of judges made up of A. Igoni Barrett and Molara Wood with Toni Kan as head judge.

The announcement was made after a citation of the top three entries were read out. The unveiling of the winner was the climaxed of the Quramo Writers’ Prize 2020. In their citation, the judges described Sunshower as “a young man’s coming-of-age story told in the shadow of his mother’s illness as well as his troubled relationship with his father.

We consider this entry a beautifully wrought tale told by a gifted story teller with an uncanny facility for words. We believe that our winning entry is a very rewarding read, with a solid conclusion and as such a deserving first place winner.”

The prize, which is awarded to the author of an unpublished fiction manuscript, comes with a N1 million cash prize and a book publishing contract with Quramo Publishing. The three-day virtual and live literary and artistic excursion was held on October 2 – 4, 2020, and it featured master classes, book chats, panel discussions and exciting poetry performances.

The second place went to Aliyu Baba-Ari for his entry ‘The Paths That Take Us’, which, according to the judges, is a “beautifully crafted, topical and bloody story. It is Nigeria’s contemporary story writ large and a well told story by a gifted and confident writer.”

The third place went to Adeniyi Timilehin for his entry, ‘Unchained’ which the judges described as “a story that riffs on domestic violence as the big theme but there is, of course, the mental health component.” Past Winners of the Quramo Writers’ Prize include Samuel Monye, QWP2017, Emmanuel Michael QWP2018 and Vivian Onyekachi Ibe, QWP2019.

