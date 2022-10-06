How Kaduna attracted $4.3bn in 6 years, by KADIPA

The Kaduna State government has said that its investment drive and reforms, which the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration launched in 2015, have attracted actual investments and pledges worth in excess of $4.3 billion in the last six years. The Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Malam Khalil Nur Khalil, said this at a press briefing yesterday ahead of the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInVest 7.0).

The executive secretary said KADInvest, which has been an annual event since 2016, has been an important platform in Kaduna State’s investment drive which he said has yielded results. According to him, the wooing of the private sector has continued even in the face of challenges like a national slowdown in economic activities, the impact of COVID-19 and serious security challenges in some parts of the state.

Khalil announced that KADInvest 7.0, which will hold from October 13 to 15, with the theme; “Building a Resilient Economy,” will be attended by several domestic and foreign companies. He recalled that the Kaduna State government has attracted many notable companies since 2016, including Olam Feed and Hatchery Mill, Mahindra Tractors Assembly Plant, OCP Fertilizer and Dangote Peugeot Automobiles.

