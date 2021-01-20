How kidnap suspects killed 5 year-old baby in Kogi

…spiritual leader of 15 kidnap gangs, 24 others nabbed

The Police, Wednesday, presented a total of 25 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, banditry, murder, gun running and other associated crimes, before journalists in Abuja.

Among those arrested were members of a gang that suspected to have killed a five-year-old girl, Farida Ibrahim in Kogi State, over failure her parents to pay a ransom of N8 million for her release.

Also nabbed by special police operatives was one Ja:afaru Suleman, said to be spiritual guardian of at least 15 kidnap groups.

Emotions ran high when the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who presented the suspects at the headquarters of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), gave a chilling account of how the child was killed and subsequently buried in a shallow grave.

According to Mba, this happened when the parents of Farida failed to raise the ransom demanded, considering their financial status.

This was as the FPRO regretted that the abduction of the girl was facilitated by one Friday Domos from the same general area with the bereaved family.

