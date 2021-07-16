How Kingdom Kroseide emerged winner of Nigerian Idol 2021

After weeks and months of auditions, evictions and drama, Bayelsan born Kingdom Kroseide has been crowned the Nigerian Idol 2021 for displaying an enthralling music prowess that swayed millions of votes and fans in his favour. He defeated Francis Atela at the grand finale of the singing competition, sponsored by the proudly Nigerian brand, BIGI. Kingdom’s rendition of ‘Gentleman’ by Fela Kuti coupled with his duet with Cobhams Asuquo on the hit track ignited a euphoric feeling from the judges who gave a standing ovation during the grand final.

The 24-year-old singer had delighted fans, voters and the judges with his music talent all through the 10 weeks of performances to clinch the coveted grand prize. The new star took home a cash prize of 30 million naira, a brand-new SUV, 6 tracks EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, a Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1-year free supply of Bigi drinks, an allexpense- paid trip to Seychelles, a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2- and one-year cable subscription.

The runner up, Atela Francis also got a boost in his career with a prize of music single to be produced by a leading Nigerian producer plus a top-notch music video, courtesy of the organizers. On 24 April 2021, 68 contestants headed to theatre week of the music contest with only 17 contestants progressing to the next round. The 17 contestants were assessed based on the strength of their voices and their overall stage performance which saw 11 contestants elevated to the live performances. Eventually, it became a journey of creativity, excitement, and gripping music contest that lasted for 10 weeks with 11 contestants arousing the emotions of millions of music lovers and fans with entertaining rhythms and glamour of live-music performances.

Brand Manager of Rite Foods Limited, makers of Bigi drinks, Boluwatife Adedugbe, assured that the company is committed to talent development and entertainment in Nigeria. Ms. Adedugbe further stated that this is why the company’s sponsorship of the music competition “Is to ensure that talents are nurtured in order to inspire and empower stars that would take the music and entertainment industry to enviable heights.

We also look forward to the winner tonight, Kingdom, doing more on the international scene to place Nigeria on the global map,” she added. Organisers of the event revealed that the Nigerian Idol season 6 recorded over 80 million votes in totality and the celebration and excitement continues on Showmax for fans and music lovers who want to bask in the ambience of the show.

