How Kyle Biskit made TSL Rentals the go-to place to experience the top-shelf lifestyle

Posted on

The luxury property scene frowns upon anything that is not top-shelf, and TSL Rentals is reimagining the first-class experience for the industry. Kyle Biskit is changing the luxury housing options available to feature modern and futuristic options through his company.
According to Kyle, being at the top means thinking ten steps ahead of everyone else. It is not about providing what the client is already getting elsewhere; it is ensuring that you’re continually exceeding expectations.
TSL Rentals takes pride in being a frontrunner, a pacesetter in the industry, giving people a window into the luxury lifestyle that they need. Kyle Biskit, through TSL Rentals, provides high-profile clients with unique housing options that they haven’t experienced anywhere else.
As defined by TSL Rentals, luxury is not just a beautiful property that you get to wow at; it is an experience. You have exclusive access to some of the best and rarest properties in the Southern California area. You’re getting a touch of panoramic views and unique and futuristic housing options.
TSL Rentals offers clients the best of condos, villas, and even large cabins for short- and long-term stays. TSL Rentals features some of the most enthralling masterpieces created by famous architects for those clients who are drawn to properties by their architecture. One of TSL Rentals’ most popular listings is the famous Skywave House in Venice.
Kyle has always had a fascination with a life of luxury. Even though he wasn’t born into luxury, he was always set on what he wanted to achieve in his life. He toughed through every challenge he faced in his journey, including being shot multiple times, to get to where he is today.
Every obstacle he has faced has helped him prepare the foundation for TSL Rentals. These experiences led him to establish TSL Rentals as a luxury property business. He went from being broke to running one of the most successful luxury rental businesses in the industry.
Kyle Biskit defines the luxury business as a lifestyle. He founded his business to help people experience a top-shelf luxury life. He is always looking for better ways to serve clients and up the first-class customer service that TSL Rentals clients receive.
His focus currently lies on scaling TSL Rentals and building it into a one-of-a-kind black-owned luxury properties business. He is looking to expand into other markets in the hospitality industry and further his dream of offering luxury to clients.

