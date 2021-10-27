‘How Labour grounds C’River with strike’

The strike embarked upon by the Cross River State workers in the last 14 days has continued to affect the state’s economy gravely. The state workers, under their umbrella unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had yesterday boycotted their duties as they were said to have returned home, causing a blame game among the unions and government.

While the government has been blaming the labour unions for the continued strike, sayingtheorganisedlabourhadnotreciprocatedthe gesture of the government, the unions on their part, are blamingthestategovernment for tactical delaying in implementing all the agreements reached over time. A statement jointly issued by the two labour unions in Calabar, the state capital, and signed by Comrade Ben Ukpebi, NLC State Chairman and Comrade Monday Ogbodum, the Chairman of TUC before the strike began, ordered all state and local government workers to “down tools to press home our demands.”

