How Landwey is delivering its projects amidst time lags, economic challenges

It has been two years since coronavirus (Covid-19) hit the globe and fiercely impacted every aspect of human existence.

 

While it may appear on the surface that the world has made a successful return to business as usual, this is not the reality of most businesses. This is especially not the case for real estate development companies like LandWey Investment Limited, the largest residential development company in Nigeria. Since 2020, companies like LandWey have battled different challenges ranging from contractors’ time inefficiencies, inflation and the fluctuating FX which has severely impacted the procurement of construction material.

Speaking on the current challenges being faced by real estate development companies, Olawale Ayilara, CEO, Landwey stated: “There is a lot to be said about the burden of construction in Nigeria. However, at LandWey, we have learnt that construction requires a daily review of our processes and improving on them.

“In the reality in which we currently exist, we are learning to adapt in order to thrive. The companies that survive these challenging times are those who are able to lead with integrity and have a deep understanding of their customers.

“We at Landwey are facing these challenges by being optimistic despite the tough market conditions and devising new strategies that will enable us to create greater value for our customers in the long run. We are bringing together our industry expertise; quality product and service applications, and safe and reliable supply in order to provide more viable solutions,” Ayilara said.

LandWey is internationally recognized for its excellent practice, innovation, designs, and its customer-centric approach to providing quality service.
As a recipient of several awards like the prestigious International Property Award (2021) in recognition of its Urban Prime One Estate project, Business Day’s Real Estate investment company of the year (2019) and Most Innovative Real Estate Company of the Year (2017), LandWey has over the years held itself to a high standard and in a bid to maintain the standard it is recognized for.

The company has taken stringent measures to avoid common preventable disasters peculiar to the industry by ensuring the use of quality building material and hiring experienced skilled workers who are focused on expediting delivery of housing units without the risk of compromise to the existing standards.

As part of its efforts to deal with the ripple effects of these current challenges, LandWey has constantly improved its communication to clients who may be understandably displeased with the delays. Through routine project updates, an increased workforce and an efficient work plan towards delivery, LandWey is also optimizing its processes in order to keep to its promise of quality service to clients.

Landwey boasts of a track record of developments of reputable quality predominantly in the Ibeju-Lekki axis such as Millennial Town, The Apartment, Urban Prime, Northville Estate, and The Milton Estate to name a few.

 

