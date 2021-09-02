Metro & Crime

How LASG nurtured my triplets for two years – Father

Father of a set of triplets, Ogboe Lawrence Amen has recounted how the Lagos State government has been nurturing the triplets for two years since the death of their mother.

Amen, in an appreciative letter to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and made available to New Telegraph, said the government has been nurturing and protecting his triplets following the death of their mother at the point of delivery in July 2019.

He commended the government for the care extended to the triplets.

He described the gesture of the state government as a great relief for him and his family, as the state government has enhanced the healthy growth of his children.

In his words: “Once again, kindly accept my appreciation letter for your kind assistance and support for taking care and protecting my children (triplets).

“Since the past two years now, having lost my wife at the point of birth precisely in 2019, my triplets have not really missed the care of a mother because of the support of the state government.

“I appreciate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State government as a whole for this great gesture extended to me and my family, especially for the welfare and care of children and their well.”

It should be recalled that earlier this year, the ministry, particularly the team in charge of the adoption process and child care was honored by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sequel to a letter of appreciation received by the governor for an efficient child adoption process in the state.

