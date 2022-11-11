Arts & Entertainments

How late Bob Marley inspired my music –Wizkid

Wizkid, the Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, says the late Bob Marley inspired him to make impactful music. In a recent interview with Guardian UK, the music star said he wants to be remembered forever through his music. The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner also disclosed that the late Jamaican legend’s legacy motivated him to raise the bar for his music. He added that the standard now is to produce songs that would live in the memories of his fans even after death. “I have one other aim for this new chapter, to live forever. Not physically, but for whatever I create to live forever,” he said while talking about a musical for Bob Marley’s ‘Get Up, Stand Up!’ he went to watch.

“Yo, we were watching a Bob Marley play and this guy died decades ago. I didn’t even know that he died at 36. He did so much at a young age. “ I t just reaffirms what I do; I have to keep taking this to the highest heights. Because I know one day, they are definitely going to create a play about me.” The ‘Reckless’ crooner also said he is more cautious of the words he put out in his songs because of his kids.

“Now I’m more careful with what I put in my songs because my kids listen to my songs,” he added. The interview comes on the back of his forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego‘ which is set for Friday 11, November 2022. Wizkid shared the first single from the 13-track effort, “Bad To Me,” back in September. The song lands third on the tracklist.

 

