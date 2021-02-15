How lawyers, judges can access reports on WhatsApp, by LawPavilion

Determined to ensure lawyers should adopt technology in this new normal, LawPavilion has innovated Law Reporting and Electronic Legal Research in Nigeria by releasing an application that would allow judges and lawyers to carry out their electronic legal research seamlessly with minimal internet connectivity, using WhatsApp.

With the newly introduced WhatsApp e-method, LawPavillion managing director, Mr. Ope Olugasa, said the company would help major stakeholders in justice administration to attain optimal productivity in this new normal.

Besides, Olugasa said LawPavilion had chosen to integrate one of its flagship products with WhatsApp with a view to widen acceptance that WhatsApp had brought as it was being used by lawyers and judges in the country.

This, he said would require minimal internet access to function, easy to operate as LawPavilion was now giving users access to search judgments of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal from 1960 till date through WhatsApp. He explained that foremost LegalTech company in Nigeria, LawPavilion Business Solutions Ltd. had been around for over one and a half decades, providing LegalTech Solutions to stakeholders in legal industry.

Olugasa, while highlighting how some law firms were able to achieve more despite the lockdown and subsequent remote working last year, observed that indeed in the words of Malcomn X, “the future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” saying law firms which were able to upscale despite the unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic were those already equipped their law firms with the appropriate technology.

He, however, stated that upon a survey conducted by LawPavilion, it was observed that the advantages brought by the efficient use of appropriate technology had been made accessible only to lawyers/law Firms in the urban areas and areas with relatively stable internet connectivity.

According to the survey, Olugasa said majority of the lawyers and their firms who were able to cash-in during the pandemic were those who had access to good internet connection even as the internet connectivity in Nigeria still had low coverage particularly slow outside the major cities.

Following this discovery, Olugasa said the organization couldn’t help but empathise with lawyers and judges outside the urban areas, who were being affected by very unreliable internet access, yet needed to offer premium legal services to their clients at all times.

