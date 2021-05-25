How local scientific innovations can boost food security

If you visit many offices across Nigeria at lunch time during the months of May, June, July and August, chances are high that you will find a good number of workers munching away at “mouth organs”.

Yes, it is the period of the year when corn is in season and one of the most popular delicacies at this time is the combination of roasted corn, popularly code-named “mouth organ” and the African pear.

Coconut is an occasional close substitute for pear and this writer has it on good authority that many people find the coconut and “mouth-organ” combination, just as delicious too. Unfortunately, outside of those months when both corn and pear are in season, this delicious combination is unavailable. Interestingly, during those harvest months, enough corn and pear to sustain the country for a substantial period, if not for the entire year, may have been harvested.

But with inadequate knowledge of the existence of modern and cost-effective storage and preservation methods, tonnes of maize and pears end up wasted every year. Upon harvesting, pears in particular, have a very short window within which it must be consumed before it goes bad.

The same applies to practically every other agricultural commodity in Nigeria. In the countryside at harvest periods, you will practically find a surplus of agricultural commodities, but often, in the absence of proper storage, a huge proportion of these harvests eventually goes to waste.

These perennial losses pose a huge threat to the economic wellbeing of farmers, majority of whom operate at the small scale or subsistence level. It also has a negative overall implication on our ability as a country, to feed ourselves and export surplus to other countries for our economic benefit.

The challenge which poor storage poses to food security in Nigeria will worsen in the post-COVID era, if it is not systematically tackled and in good time, too. It is, therefore, imperative that beyond improving the volumes of our agricultural output, we look critically at how to empower farmers across the country to better manage their harvests.

This will translate to immense economic value not only for the farmers themselves whose livelihoods will be enhanced, but also for the country as a whole, as more food will become more widely available and for extended periods, for consumption and export.

Incidentally, several research organisations and universities as well, have over the years, ardently sought solutions to this problem, with a handful of innovations to show for their efforts. Many of the solutions are particularly unique because being home-grown, they reflect the realities of our local environment.

Not only are they relatively cheap and far more efficient than many traditional methods, as they are also often technically uncomplicated, farmers can adopt them readily. In the area of fish farming for instance, there is an innovation known as the “iced fish box” with which harvested fish may be stored and kept fresh for a few days for instance, while being transported to the market.

The ice-fish box is also very useful in the hospitality industry, especially for hotels and restaurants, which need to keep harvested fish fresh ahead of further processing.

So it’s a very useful means of keeping fish fresh and natural ahead of further handling even while such fish may be in transit.

In addition, specialized smoking kilns have been developed to replace the labourintensive, yet inefficient and unhealthy traditional fish-smoking methods. Output from these kilns is good enough for export and is several multiples of what is ordinarily obtainable by traditional fish-smoking methods.

Nigerian researchers have also produced composite packaging material that can be used for packaging such smoked fish or even smoked meat as the case may be, preserving the end-product and boosting its commercial appeal.

Whether it is beans, corn or rice that become discoloured, mouldy and smelly or infested with weevils, grains pose problems of storage for farmers, often leading to considerable financial losses.

In the past, grains exported from Nigeria have also faced rejection because of the unacceptable levels of chemical residues (often from pesticides) they contain. Local researchers have been active in the area of grain preservation, churning out a handful of innovative solutions over the years. For instance, there are solar dryers that have been developed for different agricultural commodities.

Given the abundance of sunshine in our country and the simplicity of construction of these dryers, they are relatively affordable by the average farmer. Farmers are also able to replicate the construction of these solar dryers using a huge proportion of locally-available raw materials. Essentially, these solar dryers work to enhance the efficiency of drying of agricultural produce, saving time and availing farmers of more convenience too.

They do this by concentrating the rays of the sun on a particular surface, enhancing drying efficiency over the traditional method of spreading grains, plantain and cassava peelings among others, indiscriminately under the sun. Specially constructed steel drums which when properly shut become airtight (hermetic) and with which farmers can store grains over several months, have also been developed by local researchers. Because these drums are airtight, insects, fungi and other germs are unable to survive in them, and damage to stored grains is avoided.

There are specialized storage silos as well, which can help store and preserve grains over many months. There is in fact, a particular twin silo which can jointly accommodate up to 100 tonnes of grains at a time. Grains are preserved so well by the silos that after more than three years of storage, they are still able to germinate.

•Dr. Pessu is Executive Director of Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin

