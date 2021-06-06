How long does it take you to forgive your spouse

A woman came home late from a program one night and her husband out of anger, pushed her out through the back door and locked the door. She kept knocking but the man told her she was not going to step into the house that night. The woman did not make noise nor abuse her husband.

She was a good Christian lady. She started walking round the house and found out the front door was not locked. She entered the house and on seeing her husband in the sitting room, she started laughing and said to him, “See you, you even forgot to lock the front door and you said you have locked me out”.

As she said that, she continued laughing. After some time, both of them started laughing together. And that was the end of that quarrel. Some men who are not like that might even get angrier and accuse their wives of making jest of them. Forgiveness soothes the heart and makes it stronger. Whenever you forgive, you feel relieved like someone who sets down a very heavy load. When we fail to forgive someone, we are heaping sorrow upon the person. 2 Corinthians 2:7, “So that contrary wise ye ought rather to forgive him, and comfort him, lest perhaps such one should be swallowed up with overmuch sorrow.” As much as we would love to be forgiven, we should also easily forgive others. When your spouse offends you, how long do you get angry or keep malice? Are you in the category of people who will switch off communication connection between you and your wife? Some even go to the extent of rubbing it off on their children when they have misunderstanding with their spouse. The length of time it takes you to get over your anger will show you the type of heart you have. Ephesians 4:26 says, “Be ye angry and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath…”

Some do not only allow the sun to go down but allow many “suns” to go down and they are still angry. We must at one point or the other offend each other but our level of maturity is usually tested and accessed by the number of minutes you sulk or let go.

Put yourself in the shoe of the one who offended you and see how you will feel if someone refused to forgive you. Even when the person who offended you fails to apologize to you, it is your duty as a Christian to forgive the person.

A woman failed to forgive her husband of great pain he caused her and unknown to her, the husband as he was coming to seek forgiveness was passing through great pain too.

The difference was that the woman’s pain was emotional while the man’s pain was physical.(He had terminal sickness that gave him great pain). It was the day that the man was to die that she realized how foolish she had been.

The pain she felt made her insensitive to a greater pain in her husband. But then it was too late. Love you

