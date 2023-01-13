How love for money, greed led girls I killed to their early graves –Herbalist

Greed

A 36-year-old herbalist, Lukman Oladele, has told policemen at the Ogun State Command, Eleweran, how greed and love for money led the girls he killed and sold their body parts to his co- herbalists in Ijebu-Ode and its environs to their early graves.

The arrest of Oladele has also led to arrest of his accomplices like Taiwo Ajalorun and three other herbalists who usually buy human parts from him and a woman, Salawa Oyenusi who was said to be the concubine of Ajalorun. The suspects are Bello Akeem (45), Taiwo Ajalorun(42), Adebayo Alebiosu(56) and Fatai Jimoh (45). The killing of 26-year-old Oyindamola Adeyemi, mother of two, by the suspects said to be the third victim murdered by the killer squad and sold her body parts to ritualists cum herbalists, led to their arrest.

The suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at Obalende Police Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara who reported that her neighbour, Oyindamola Adeyemi who left home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, didn’t return and her phone had since then been switched off. It was noted that the following day, on December 29, 2022, while on patrol, a team of policemen from Obalende division who were on routine patrol saw a dismembered body of a lady dumped by the road side and the body was taken to a mortuary.

Fortunately, the mortuary was said to be a stone throw from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing Oyindamola, called the attention of her family members to come and have a look at the body brought by the police. On getting there, a friend of the deceased, Omolara identified her through the bra and underwear she put on before she was killed, but her head had already been chopped off.

The Divisional Police Officer of Obalende, a Superintendent of Police, SP Murphy Salami was said to have swung into action through technical and intelligence based investigation which led to the arrest of one Taiwo Ajalorun, an herbalist who was using the Itel phone of the deceased. During the search of Ajalorun’s house, a container full of human blood was discovered to be that of Oyindamola, which also led the police to arrest Oladele whose house the legs of the deceased were recovered and both suspects confessional statements led to the arrest of other suspected herbalists who are buyers of different parts of the deceased body parts. Oladele, who spoke with our correspondent at the Ogun State Command Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), said it was Ajalorun who is his friend that approached him that he had a girlfriend and he wanted them to kill her as usual. But he told him he doesn’t want to do such a thing anymore, because his conscience was disturbing him whenever he remembers the crime he had committed in the past. After much pressure from Ajalorun, he agreed to his request, but claimed Ajalorun told him the lady was a prostitute and gave him her phone contact, but after much talk with Oyindamola she agreed to collect N10, 000 before coming to see him at Ajalorun’s house.

He said: “Before she arrived Ajalorun’s house, I had asked him to leave. Immediately she came we went straight to the bed, we were on the bed pretending that I wanted to make love with her when Ajalorun walked into the room, we didn’t waste time, Ajalorun held her neck, while I held her legs, after killing her, we cut off the head, legs and the two hands, removed her heart which we sold to a standby buyer who wanted to use it for money ritual. It is love for money and greed that killed her and the two others I have killed in the past. “Her legs were sold at N30,000, while the heart was sold at N50,000 to one Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head has escaped. The deceased was the third person I had killed in such manner. The remaining part of her body was thrown out in Ijin Road in Ijebu-Ode area.” When asked how he felt when killing human beings like him, he said: “I felt nothing! I saw it as a normal way chickens are killed, but after the death of this present lady, it was then I started seeing blood in my dreams. I was arrested after Ajalorun was arrested through tracking of the deceased phone. “God should please forgive me of my sins, because I know I am going to die, because that’s what Constitution of Nigeria said, that whoever that kills his fellow human being would be killed in such a manner. I know I have sinned.”

Why I introduced Oyindamola to Oladele Ajalorun

on his part said it was him who introduced the deceased to Oladele being a prostitute, he also wanted Oladele to have a test of her. But later he changed his mind that she should be killed, because he had been in the business of killing human being for long. Oladele is my boss, he taught me how human being are killed, why I had a change of mind that the lady should be killed was because I wanted to make more money, instead of receiving little sharing. “It was me who gave Oladele the deceased phone number to invite her, I told him the problem of the lady was money.

Fortunately the deceased came to meet him in my house, that was how we killed her and shared her body parts into pieces. It was Oladele who knew those who bought the body parts. “The first operation I participated in, was also a prostitute that we killed and I was given N5,000 share by Oladele and we swore to an oath that I will not reveal whatever that transpired between us to anyone. The second operation I was given N25, 000, I was yet to collect my share on this third operation before policemen arrested us, but he promised to give me N50,000, because it was me that brought the deceased we killed. “I have not used the money made from the killings to achieve anything. I only used them to eat and spend them on prostitutes. I am also an herbalist.” When asked if any of his children is killed in such a manner how he will feel, he said it would pain him.

How I was arrested

Mr. Akeem who is also an herbalist told our correspondent that it was the deceased head that he bought from Oladele that led him to police custody. He said it was after someone had taught him how to prepare money ritual that was what led him to Oladele who sold human head to him in February, 2022, but since then he had been buying little human flesh from him also for ritual purposes. “It was my late friend who introduced me to Oladele, whenever he brought the human meat to me he always tell me that he got it from accident scene. It was when the head I bought from him didn’t work for what I used it for that I got to know that he usually kill the people he was selling to me. I always buy for between N2,000 to N10,000 for human flesh from him depending on what I need it for. “My late friend who taught me how to prepare the charm said anybody killed by his fellow human being such a person’s part will not work for the charm, but if the person died naturally or died through accident such person’s part will work effectively.

“Someone else later introduced Ajalorun to me, when I called him to know if he has human legs and heart, he promised to get it for me, few minutes later he called me back that it is ready that I should come and pick it up. But I never knew he was with the police that was how I was arrested alongside other suspects.” Jimoh, who is also an herbalist, said he was introduced to Oladele by his friend that whenever he needed human parts he should approach him, he promised me that he would provide me whatever I need. “My specialised area of treatment is to treat those with stroke, hypertension and other spiritual problems, it was that my friend who advised me that whenever I wanted to make sacrifice to appease the gods I should sprinkle little human flesh on the ground in the sacrifice. That was how I approached Oladele to supply me human flesh whenever I needs it. “It was only N2,000 own I bought from him. It was flesh meat that I bought. I was told it was in the cemetery where he used to get the human flesh from, I never knew that he was killing the people he was selling to me. I regret my actions because I wouldn’t be happy seeing my children killed as well.” Alebiosu an Islamic cleric claimed that himself and Oladele are cousins, but it was him who usually gave him some human flesh to use for money ritual whenever the needs arise and preserve it in a chemical. He said since the flesh was given to him by his cousin he never used it. It was when he was arrested that police came to evacuate it from his house where he kept it. “Oladele was about to tell me how to use the human flesh for money ritual, but never showed up,” before police came to arrest him. When asked if there is a verse in the Qur’an where human beings are used for money ritual, he replied, “sincerely there was no place in the Qur’an where it was said that was why I didn’t use it in the first place when it was given to me by Oladele.” The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

