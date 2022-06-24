How lover boy kidnapped, killed girlfriend for breaking up with him

… only Justice will make me happy – Mother

…suspect withdrew N600,000 from victim’s account

The family of 24 year-old Precious Ikpikhumi, who was abducted by her estranged boyfriend and killed, because she threatened to break up with him over assaults have explained the circumstances behind her killing. The deceased who was a 300-level student of School of Health Technology, University of Benin, UBTH, was said to have accused her boyfriend, John Aipoh, of constantly beating and sexually assaulting her, reasons that informed her decision to leave the relationship, but her action didn’t go down well with Aipoh, who got angry. Our correspondent learnt that when Ikpikhumi told Aipoh she was breaking up and quitting the relationship and Aipoh was said to have told her that he initiated the relationship and therefore he would be the one that will tell her when he is no more interested. It was further learnt that since then the lovers have been living like cat and rat as they no longer relate with each other the way they used to do. The victim was from Ake Village in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, while the estranged boyfriend is from Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state, the lovers met in Benin City, where Ikpikhumi was studying. It was gathered that when the beating was becoming unbearable for Ikpikhumi, she sent a voice note to some of her friends to express fears for her life and the fact that she does not want to continue the relationship with Aipoh.

Sexual assault forced lady to break up with lover

According to the deceased, what she wanted him to understand was that it was not her friends that forced her to do away with him, but that she has been telling him that she was no longer interested in the relationship because of his violent nature. When Aipoh heard what Ikpikhumi told her friends, he then replied her that she cannot tell him she was tired of the relationship, as he was the one who approached her and he would be the one that will decide when the relationship will end. Ikpikhumi was said to have told him that even if she was forced to date Aipoh, he should know that nobody can force her to marry him, that it was better they go their separate ways than have a broken marriage after they get married. Ikpikhumi was quoted to have said, “I am tired of constant beating and sexual assault, that was why I told him I can’t please him and die, but if it happens that truly he harms me or kill me, because I refuse to continue dating him, I know it shall never be well with him and my blood will always cry over his head, because it is not my fault to break up the relationship, he caused it. “If it is the will of God for me that I will die in the relationship nothing will stop it, a fly that fails to listen is the one that follows the corpse into the grave. Since I don’t listen to people’s advise to break up with him, I believe anything Aipoh did to me I will bear it in good fate, but my blood will not give him peace, I am very sure of that, because it is my mother that will suffer most.”

How Police launched manhunt for killer boyfriend

New Telegraph also gathered that after Ikpikhumi was murdered by Aipoh, he ran out of Benin City to an unknown destination, but he was later fished out by police detectives from the Edo State Police Command and he confessed to the crime. During interrogation, Aipoh told the police detectives that he was not happy when Ikpikhumi’s plan to broke up with him after years that they had spent together, that was why he laid ambush for her close to St. Patrick Catholic Church at Ugbowo Area, and kidnapped her while she was on her way to church on May 1, 2022 and took her to an uncompleted building in the area where he murdered her and then transferred N600,000 from her bank account, sold her phone and escaped, while her decomposing body was later recovered in the building three weeks after the incident. The suspect admitted carrying out the act out of jealousy, thinking that Ikpikhumi was dating another person, which was why he decided to kill her so that both he and the new lover will not enjoy her. But it was later he heard from where he hid himself that it was because he was maltreating her that made her want to leave him. “I regret my actions. God should forgive me, I have committed sin. I loved her.”

Bereaved mother demand’s Justice for daughter’s murder

The distraught mother of Ikpikhumi, Mrs. Omojulo Ikpikhumi, who spoke with our correspondent via Phone, said the only thing that will make her happy is to see her daughter getting justice. Mrs. Ikpikhumi said she believed her daughter was in school in Benin City, while she was at the village, not knowing that she had been killed by her boyfriend. She said: “On Sunday, May 1, she called me to wish me happy new month and I told her that I will call her back when I come back from the church, I told her I have something to tell her. When we finished the church service I called her, but her line was switched off, I thought she had a low battery, but when I called her again in the evening, her line was not going through, It was then I became apprehensive, I then called her roommate to know about her movement and she told me that she had not seen her, that she left for church, but that she was surprised not to see her at the church that Sunday when she got there. “That was how we started looking for her. I knew she was dating the suspect, there was a time she told me she was no more interested in the relationship, I called Aipoh to warn him to stay away from my daughter, since she said she was no more interested in the relationship and the boy promised me never to disturb her anymore. But when he started threatening her again, my daughter didn’t tell me she was being threatened. “Her father passed on three years ago. She had three brothers and she was my only daughter. I want Edo State government to make sure that justice prevails, because that is the only thing that will make me happy.”

Victim’s brother leads protest against killer

Meanwhile, Tony Ikpikhumi, the deceased brother, while on a protest in Benin said, the family have been devastated by the sudden death of his sister, and that they want justice served to her killer because that is the only thing that will comfort them. “My sister left home on May 1, on her way to church, she was kidnapped by the suspect, the boy that killed her, transferred N600,000 from her account, and sold her phone and later escaped from Benin City to an unknown destination. “It was my sister’s phone that was tracked and traced to the person Aipoh sold it to, that was how he was apprehended, he had earlier denied knowing her whereabout when he was arrested, but after he was tortured by the police it was then he agreed that he committed the crime and took the police to the bush where he dumped my sister’s decomposing body. “Aipoh also told my sister that, if he didn’t marry her no other person will marry her, unfortunately it turned out that he ended up carrying out his threat, the funny part of it is that after killing her, he went to hid her corpse in an uncompleted building in a bush for three good weeks, before we were able to find out what happened, from what we are hearing his family members are trying to bail him and send him abroad, they want to send him abroad because his family thought the girl does not have anybody that’s why they wanted to do that. But I want to let them know that we have God and our God is greater than anyone of them, we will also not rest in our agitation until we get justice for her.”

Edo State Governor Reacts to increase in Sexual assaults

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki reacting to the spate of sexual assaults in the state, expressed concern over the delay in investigation and prosecution of those behind gender based violence in the state. Obaseki noted that delay in justice for victims of gender violence was impeding the fight in the state. According to him, the fight against gender-based violence in Nigeria is as good as lost when the police refuse to do the right thing. He said: “With the interest that President Muhammadu Buhari has shown in the fight against GBV crimes in Nigeria, it is quite disappointing that the police has not been able to make use of this very sad incidents which shocked the whole world as an example to show that they have the capacity to deal with this set of violent crimes in our society,”

