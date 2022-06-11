How low immunisation threatens future of children in Kano communities

‘It’s difficult to achieve my dreams. I feel sad each time I see others go to school’

Despite efforts to ensure high uptick of routine immunisation in Kano State, a community under Fagge Local Government Area, is experiencing a high rate of childhood deaths and new preventable diseases due to zero vaccination. REGINA OTOKPA, who just returned from the area, reports.

“I have been hearing about COVID-19 pandemic and a vaccine to prevent it. I don’t believe the disease exists and I am sure the government does not believe in it either because nobody has disturbed us about it. We just go about our normal lives here and we have been fine,” says 35-year-old Yunana Mercy. Mercy and many others, who reside in Jaba, a community under Fagge Local Government Area of Kano state, could have actually taken the jab, but it is not available unfortunately. According to the Immunisation officer, Jaba Primary Health Care (PHC), Mustapha Khalid, the inability to find residents, who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, may not be unconnected with the absence of a vaccination point in Fagge.

He said: “This centre, Fagge LGA, is not among those selected to give COVID vaccine. When I made enquiries to ascertain why a big PHC like ours won’t be made a COVID-19 vaccination site, I was told the selection was made at the top.” Our correspondent, who was at the Jaba PHC, was told that the majority of the women in the area, who visit the health facility to immunise their children, believed in the efficacy of vaccines and proper immunisation. Unfortunately however, the vaccines, most of the time are never accessible. Not the COVID vaccines only but other routine child diseases preventable vaccines.

Even when some routine vaccines are obtainable, the people ill-advisedly prevent their children from accessing the lifesaving inoculations. For instance, Mercy, who was at the PHC to complete her son’s immunisation programme said: “My son is a year and three months old, he has received the last immunisation today, which is the 15th month.

I didn’t want him coming down with any form of sickness or being affected with any of the disease outbreaks that happen here in Kano from time to time as I see in other children. “That is why I made sure he completed his immunisation. Although he comes down with minor ailments like cough and catarrh, I am always happy seeing him strong and full of life. I will make sure every other child after him is fully immunised.” Another mother, Mohammed Shammsaya, whose first child has not skipped any of the required immunisations, is excited her son, unlike many other children in their neighbourhood, does not fall ill frequently or contract any of the infectious diseases common with unimmunised under 5 children. At the Jaba PHC with support from her husband to vaccinate her newborn daughter, she insisted that not even the cry or pains that trail child immunisation can deter her from ensuring her children are fully immunised.

“When my baby had his first immunisation, he cried so much, but I wasn’t discouraged from bringing him back for his next immunisation and others after that. Today I brought my second child because I came to discover immunisation saves lives.

I have been noticing that children who are immunised don’t fall ill and that is why when I started giving birth I didn’t joke with it. My husband always brings me here each time because he also knows the importance of immunisation,” she said. Also, a resident of Shagon Tara under Fagge LGA, Judith Tersoo, noted that her son was spared from the pains and traumatic experience of the measles out-all the children within her community. She raised concerns over the high number of children with zero vaccinations in Fagge LGA, and the negative impacts witnessed in the daily survival of those down with preventable diseases.

“It’s good to immunise our children, some women do not, but my children hardly fall ill and I am positive because it is because of the immunisation. When we had a measles outbreak here in Kano, all the children in our compound came down with it but I am glad my daughter never got affected. This is my second child, a newborn, and I am starting vaccinations for him. I won’t miss it, not even one.

“Many of my neighbours do not believe in immunisation. I always try to convince them because there are so many diseases and outbreaks. So, it has become imperative to ensure our children are fully immunised.” Sadly, these sweet stories and testimonies are only but a handful. A visit to a community close to the health centre revealed as much. It was discovered that a good number of children have died and were still dying from preventable diseases such as measles, even as those who had contracted the circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) and the wild polo virus before its eradication, were seen struggling to survive the pangs of paralysis, discrimination and poverty. Further enquiry exposed the affected children either had zero immunisation or failed to complete the immunisation programme due to ignorance, laxity, poor acceptance, distance, and the crying or pain children experience when immunised. Having lost two of her older siblings to measles and polio, the daily survival of 13-year-old Saminu Fiddausi, who is suffering from polio, is dependent on her grandmother, Adam Namaratu, who took her in after she was abandoned by her biological mother, who failed to immunise any of her four children. With both her legs and right hand totally paralysed, she is unable to access the education she yearns for, and mingle with the other children, who she lamented were running away from her as a result of her condition and inability to communicate clearly. Narrating her ordeal in taking care of young Fiddausi, her grandmother lamented that given the economic, financial and social burden associated with her condition, all hope was lost as they awaits her survival or death as the case may be. “After she started walking at a tender age, she had serious malaria and from then, she stopped walking. Her mother dropped her off with me and three of her siblings and left. The first died at the age of four while the other died at the age of six. “Almost all of my daily activities have been affected as she can’t do anything on her own. I assist her to bath, eat, and use the convenience. It has been challenging but she is my grand daughter “I don’t have any financial support not even from her parents, only N1000 comes from her father once in a year during Sallah, her mother totally abandoned her. It is my husband, who has been ensuring we feed, clothe, and survive all these years. “We usually go to the hospital before now but we had to stop due to financial constraints. We have left her to see if she survives or not because we no longer have money to take care of her.”

Having witnessed firsthand the devastative impact of not immunising children; Namaratu has become an advocate for immunisation. “Women, including my daughters, must ensure they access all the needed care. Once you are pregnant, attend antenatal care consistently and after giving birth, make sure you fully immunise all your children.” Out of 12 children, Aliyu Saratu has four surviving children; she lost eight to both polio and measles. Sadly, her son, Ibrahim, is battling with polio while her daughter is beginning to show certain symptoms not disassociated from cVDPV2.

“He normally shivers and falls. At first, we thought he was mad and took him to a psychiatric hospital, after a while he got better but it started again. I didn’t immunise any of my 12 children, I thought it wasn’t important. All my dead children started the same way like Ibrahim but they couldn’t survive,” Saratu said. Saddened, he is unable to live a normal life and attain education like his younger brother, Ibrahim lamented it’s been difficult achieving his dream of having a personal business or getting educated to access a good job.

He said: “I want to go to school like my brother but because of this issue it’s difficult for me to achieve my dreams. I feel sad each time I see others go to school.” Another mother in the community, Mustapha Hadiza, lost seven out of nine children to preventable diseases due to inconsistency in routine immunisation. Partially paralysed and unable to communicate clearly, her son Ibrahim is forced to miss school a larger part of the time due to distance and unavailability of funds.

“He manages to take himself to school sometimes but I want the government to assist him even if it is just his education or transportation fare because the school is far but he has insisted he wants to be educated so we have no choice than to allow him even though we see the pain and struggle he battles with going to school,” Hadiza lamented In spattered Hausa dialect, Ibrahim said: “I am not happy because anytime I walk I fall down but all my friends are walking to school normally.” Globally, Nigeria has one of the highest rates of child mortality out of which vaccine preventable diseases account for over 20 per cent mortality in children under the age of five.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 3,000 children in Nigeria die each day of preventable diseases. Also, the country has the highest number of zero dose children, who have never received any single dose of vaccine against the six childhood killer diseases; diseases-measles, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, tuberculosis and poliomyelitis since they were born, especially in the rural areas. Findings by our correspondent reat vealed that between June and December 2021 alone, 106 cases of cVDPV2 were recorded in Kano State, accounting for 27.5 per cent of the overall 385 cases recorded in the country.

Director of Disease Control at Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Imam Wada Bello, who had noted there were six sites where environmental samples were collected for testing of cVDPV2, had revealed that 106 cases of cVDPV2 were recorded in the state within the period. But the fact remains that one simple and cost effective measure of tackling child mortality as well as reducing and subsequently eliminating these preventable killer diseases to save and protect the future generation is by routine immunisation, which not only protects the individual and immediate family, but further protects the broader community by minimising spread of diseases.

These vaccines have proven to be critical as they work by triggering the immune system to adequately fight certain diseases by preventing the disease from developing or reducing the severity of the havoc it would have caused on the health of the individual or child as the case may be. Besides the cVDPV2, the outbreak of other killer diseases like measles in the state is a strong indication that awareness on the importance of routine immunisation in Fagge LGA must be heightened to protect the children from passing through the traumatic experiences some of the children in the LGA whose mothers failed to immunise, are going through on a daily basis.

But the immunisation officer, Jaba PHC, Khalid, who insists that the LGA was recording an appreciable uptake of routine immunisation, however agreed immunisation dropouts were being witnessed and could trigger certain diseases despite efforts put in place by the health facility to ensure affected children eventually complete the required routine immunisation.

He said: “We usually have a positive turn out. Most of our clients accepted it, but we have very few numbers of people who are still hesitant to accept routine immunisation. As a result, we are recording drop out; some of the women refuse to bring back their children for subsequent immunisations.

“We sometimes succeed in getting some of them to come back but by then the child would have lost some months or immunisations. The dropout may affect the child; they may never come back till the child is nine months old.” Asked possible reasons for the dropout, he said: “I don’t know whether to attribute the dropouts to culture or just their attitude. Some parents say they don’t like it because it makes their baby cry. Just because of that cry, pain or swelling, some parents refuse to come.

“But to be candid, sometimes the fault is from those administering the vaccines; they fail to properly educate, sensitise and prepare the minds of the mother’s that those reactions were bound to happen. That they’re normal, and won’t affect the child adversely.”

Further field findings revealed that some of the LGAs in the state including Fagge LGA, have been having difficulty in meeting up with their immunisation target, especially measles 1 dose, as a result of a high dropout in immunisation. Further investigation also revealed that the rate of vaccine utilisation in Fagge LGA in April 2022 was 23 per cent. While BCG had the highest with 95 per cent followed by OPV3 with 84 per cent, measles vaccination was however the lowest with 59 per cent. Due to the low coverage witnessed in Fagge LGA in both public and private health facilities, there is a high incidence of vaccine wastage, especially IPV.

Kano State Immunisation Officer, Dr. Shehu Abdullahi, who shed more light on the status of routine immunisation in the state generally, also made reference to the low coverage of measles 1 dose, which he lamented has been the case for quite some time. While noting that none of the 44 LGAs in the state was able to reach the accepted benchmark for the first dose of measles, he also raised concerns over the data entry errors from both the facilities and LGAs, which was depicting the state poorly with regards to vaccine utilisation.

He said: “We are intensifying means of mobilising caregivers and service providers on the importance of immunising their children with 2 shots of measles vaccine as the state is experiencing measles outbreak in some pocket LGAs.” Committed to ensuring no child is left behind, UNICEF in collaboration with the Kano State government, in partnership with the Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board, has enlisted 21 LGAs in the state including Fagge, for routine Immunisation in order to reduce the number of zero dose cases.

Health manager, UNICEF Field Office, Kano, Dr. Serekeberehan Deres, noted that health workers in the enlisted LGAs are being oriented on zero dose reduction strategies, community engagement activities involving advocacy meeting with LGA political, religious and traditional leaders as well as sensitisation of communities and heads of households were some of the strategies in place to increase vaccine uptake Others are: “Sensitisation of town announcers on key messages, ensuring availability of vaccines and devices reat LGA, ward and health facilities to avoid stock-outs, strengthening of urban slum immunisation, identification of the drivers of poor uptake of services within the urban slum communities, the barriers and limiting factors for health workers to effectively conduct sessions in urban slums.” Deres urged the Kano State government to develop a zero dose operational plan at all levels, optimise fixed, outreach and mobile sessions, ensure intensification of Missed Opportunity Vaccination (MOV) at health facility level, intensify defaulter tracking mechanisms through the use of Volunteer Community Mobilisers (VCM) and Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS) agents. Furthermore, the use of tickler bags and immunisation registers have been advised, as well as the recruitment of adequate health workers and the redistribution of the existing health workers to rural health facilities amongst others.

Also working towards changing the routine immunisation narrative in the state and by extension the entire country, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) with support from development partners including UNICEF, is already warming up to capture unvaccinated children and ultimately build herd immunity, which Kano State currently needs, to save more lives and safeguard the future of the present generation. Head of Non-polio immunisation, NPHCDA, Dr. Mainuna Hamisu, who noted that the COVID-19 pandemic occasioned a huge setback in gains made in routine immunisation, especially at the PHC level, disclosed a nationwide measles follow up campaign would soon be launched using an integrated approach, to ensure no child misses out. Whether the COVID-19 pandemic has come to stay or not, it is essential that every child aged 0-59 months living in urban, rural or hard to reach areas, are reached with lifesaving vaccines to protect their future.

The visit to Fagge LGA shows that Kano State is still vulnerable to certain under five preventable killer diseases and as such, still has a lot of work to be done in terms of routine immunisation. The Federal and State governments must begin to strategise towards revitalising the PHC centres, as only about 20 per cent out of the 30,000 facilities nationwide appears to be fully functional. One way to improve routine immunisation in Fagge LGA of Kano State is, according to experts, consistent sensitisation of women and men on the importance of immunisation using practical examples to deepen collaboration with traditional district and ward leaders to boost acceptability of vaccines. The use of religious gatherings, conventional schools and Islamiyya to reach more eligible children with the lifesaving vaccines, has also been advocated.

