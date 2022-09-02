How man killed business partner, cut off her wrists, ankles, sold them

Says she used his children as slaves for 3 years

Detectives attached to the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 54-year-old man, Dauda Bello, who was allegedly involved in human trafficking cum selling of human parts, in Olodo village, Imala area of the state. The suspect was arrested after a 71-year-old woman, Mrs. Mesesi Adisa was declared missing by her children after she left her home in Sabo, Abeokuta North of Ogun State on June 8, 2022, to Imala Village in order to meet Bello who is her business partner in trafficking. Our correspondent learnt that the victim never knew that such singular movement would result in her death. Apprehension was said to have set in later that day, when she did not return home. Search parties were sent out to comb her entire vicinity and beyond without any sight of her. Almost one month after, her remains were traced to a shallow grave in Olodo village, in Imala area of the state by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ogun State Police Command. Surprisingly, her alleged assailant turned out to be 54-year-old Bello who is a farmer and also into human trafficking business.

How her death was traced to Bello

New Telegraph gathered that while the Anti-Kidnapping Unit was investigating the case of missing person as reported by the missing woman’s children, she was traced to the last place she visited, which happened to be the house of the suspect, and he was subsequently arrested and detained. During interrogation, the suspect, according to the police, confessed to having known the victim for some years. He reportedly told the detectives that they were both into the business of children trafficking for years. He stated further that he invited the victim on that fateful day to discuss their usual business, but that on getting to his house, he discovered that the victim came with what he thought was a huge amount of money.

The suspect confessed to selling human parts

According to Bello: “Sometime ago, I had a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. I was asked to pay N48,000 for treatment. But I didn’t have that amount of money and there were no relatives to give it to me as a loan. “Someone introduced me to a woman who could give me the loan. But I ended up releasing my two children as collateral to the woman. They were to work for her as slaves until I was able to refund the money. But since I could not pay on time, I was told that each child ought to be paid N23,000 per annum for their labour. “My two children, who were 14 and 12 then, ended up spending three years with the woman. When I asked her to release them to me, she will refuse and tell me that they are still working for my debt. The total amount she ought to have paid my children was supposed to be N138,000 for the three years that they worked as slaves for her. She was also supposed to have deducted the N48,000 loan I collected from her and give me my own balance. “On that fateful day of the incident, we were fighting over the matter when I hit her with a stick. She slumped and died on the spot. I didn’t intend to kill her, it was a mistake and the devil’s handiwork.” Asked why he did not contact the family of the deceased after the incident had occurred instead of keeping mum, he could not answer. The suspect after he was arrested took the policemen to the bush where he buried the victim in a shallow grave. The dismembered body parts of the victim were recovered and deposited in the mortuary.

Why I did it

The suspect, however, blamed his action on the handiwork of the devil and that he was also believing that that was the only way to get his children back from the deceased who was exploiting them.

Police speak on the matter

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect hit the woman on the head with a heavy wood which left her unconscious. Thereafter, he said he carried the unconscious body of the victim to the bush where he finally snuffed life out of her. “He confessed that when he searched the woman’s body, and discovered that the victim only had the sum of N22,200 with her, he took it with disappointment. Having realised that his aim of getting much money from the victim was in vain, he decided to cut off her two wrists and ankles, which he claimed to have sold to somebody who is now at large.” Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, who commended the Anti-Kidnapping team for a thorough job, has ordered that the case be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. He also directed that anybody who is directly or indirectly involved in the case should be arrested and be brought to book.

