How man stabbed his brother to death over N1,500 debt

Two brothers fought over money

Wonders, they say, shall never end. Two brothers last week Wednesday fought over N1,500 debt, and this led to the death of one of them. If a prophet had told the brothers that one of them would be in police detention, while the other would be six feet under the ground over money, they would never have believed such a prophecy. It was gathered that a customer who came to fix his vehicle at their mechanic workshop at Ebute Metta, Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State after being satisfied with the work done on his vehicle gave one John Okoh, 28-year-old the money. Our correspondent gathered that before then, Okoh was owing his younger brother, Monday Nnmie and immediately the brother noticed that the customer had given his elder brother some money he went to him to demand for the money he was owing him, but Okoh begged him to exercise some patience with him, promising to give him later, that he cannot give him the N1,500, because he had plans for the money the customer gave him.

The deceased’s colleagues gave accounts of the incident

According to a witness, who simply gave his name as Emeka, they were all working on their various customers’ vehicle in the workshop when they heard the shout from the two brothers who were fighting. Emeka said as an elder in the workshop, Monday and John were summoned to the elders meeting where the matter was resolved and they both thanked everyone present at the meeting and went back to their work. Two hours later they started fighting again, but this time around it was more brutal than the first one. “The second round of the fight was a free for all, just because of N1,500 debt that the senior was owing his younger brother. I thought after we had called both together the fight had ended, but suddenly I heard their voices again and I went to them personally to pacify both of them, but they never listened to me and I left for my place. Barely before settled down I heard another scream from their side that Monday had stabbed John on the neck, we had to look for ways to rush him to the hospital for quick treatment and to also revive him. “Luckily for us we got a functioning vehicle and we rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta for treatment, but he was later confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty. And Monday was held down in order for him not to escape and the matter was reported at Denton Police Station where he was arrested, since Monday he is still in police detention, while the remains of John was later deposited at the mortuary and their family members have been contacted.” Another mechanic who spoke on condition of anonymity said he was still in the workshop when they started fighting before he left for the market to buy some spare parts for a customer. He said he was still at the market when he received a phone call that Monday had stabbed John to death.

“But he was later confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention. I don’t know how they want their parents to feel at home presently.” He said: “It was an unfortunate incident. Those of us who are working in the workshop, we don’t own the place, the land belongs to the Redeemed Christian Church of God. We are only looking for what to eat and take care of our family members, I don’t know why they should kill themselves because of money that’s not enough to buy four bottles of beer and pepper soup. “What led Monday to decide that the only option left for him was to kill his brother is what I don’t understand, because the incident is still like a dream to me and every other mechanic in the workshop, we are all debtors, how much is N1,500, that made him to kill his brother? If not that devil had come over him. This kind of incident has never happened in our work place before.”

Another mechanic who gave his name as Daniel, said it was an unfortunate incident, saying both brothers are working together, I don’t know why because of N1,500 you will kill your fellow human being, because of that small money? According to him, the two brothers are like friends, they were always together and working together on a portion of the land given to them inside the workshop and they are bosses on their own. “They don’t account for anybody. Why should they kill themselves because of small money? What they are making is more than the N1,500 they are fighting for. “They have been working together for about three years now and they are good at fixing Honda cars, which is their specialised area. When they started the fight in the morning before I went out, I was part of those elders who settled the matter for them and they went their separate ways.

I was told they later came back and started fighting again, suddenly Monday rushed to pick up a broken bottle and stabbed John on the neck, before we could rush him to the hospital he had lost alot of blood. “We eventually rushed him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty and we had to call in police who later arrested the suspect and took him away to their station.

He is still in the police detention since then, I was also told he had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigation. Sincerely, John was gruesomely killed by his younger brother.” Daniel added, “I don’t know the kind of devil that pushed him to go back to fight his brother, after we had settled the matter for them, they still went back to fight and it eventually led to the death of one of them, it is unfortunate that such a young boy will die in that manner. “We have contacted their family members, they are aware of what happened and they have been invited to the police station, we are all looking for what to eat. I don’t know why two grown men would be fighting each other over small money, it is well.

The two of them are easy going people in the workshop. “I don’t know where Monday got the courage to pick up the broken bottle to stab John. Had it been John didn’t die how would they relate again, now that he had died I don’t know what will happen to their family members. Because it is not easy losing a baby, let alone a grown man like that. My prayer is that God console his parents and every other person he left behind, because we tried our best in the workshop for the incident not to happen, but it has occurred, we just have to move on.” Meanwhile, a food vendor in the workshop who simply gave her name as Yetunde, said as a mother, she wept when John was being rushed to the hospital on the fateful day. “When I heard what caused the fight that led to one of them being stabbed with a broken bottle, it saddened my heart, just because of small money, I was told John even promised to pay him the money he owed him whenever he had another money, that he could not give him the N1,500. That was what I was told led to their fight, which claimed one of their lives.

“I went to collect money from someone who bought food from me when I saw them fighting, I thought it was just a minor fight. Until I heard a scream that Monday had stabbed John on the neck, there was serious confusion in the workshop on the fateful day. It was an unfortunate scene to behold, because of the blood that was gushing out of John’s neck after he was stabbed by his brother. He was already dead before he was rushed to the hospital, because when he was on the ground he was not breathing anymore, but he was later confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital by the medical doctor.”

Police reaction

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said on September 7, around 7:30 pm, one Monday Nnmie (21), allegedly stabbed to death his brother, one John Okoh (28), both mechanics at Ebute Metta. He said: “He stabbed his brother with a broken bottle during a fight between them at their mechanic workshop, along Sam Freeman Street. The two brothers engaged each over N1,500 given to the deceased by a customer who came to fix his vehicle at their shop. “The victim was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, for treatment, but was later confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor on duty. Based on the report, the police visited the scene and a team of detectives arrested the suspect and the corpse was evacuated to the mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for autopsy. He, however, said investigation was ongoing on the matter.

