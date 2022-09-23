‘How media’ll shape Nigeria’s corporate existence in 2023′

The Directorate of Protocol of the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has identified the media as a major factor that would determine the corporate existence of Nigeria in the build up to the 2023 general election. The Permanent Secretary in-charge of the department, Sir Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, said in interfacing and promoting the manifestoes of the various political parties, media practitioners should avoid character assassination, pull-him-down syndrome and act in the public interest, by minimising any information that does not do the society any good. He said the approach deployed by media practitioners in disseminating and managing the barrage of information at their disposal, will to a large extent; determine the corporate existence of the country. He stated this in Asaba during the fourth edition of the Delta State Communication Workshop (DELCOM) tagged; “Crisis Communication Strategies and Management in Political Power Transition,” organised by the Office of Governor on Communications, headed by Fred Latimore

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...