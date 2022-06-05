Body & Soul

How men wear pink

Pink is a feminine colour but in recent times, men who love to be adventurous with their personal style have found a way to wear this romantic bright colour. The conservative men may find wearing pink as out of line but these days, fashion savvy also means daring to be different.

 

A fashion critic once said there is no colour a man can’t wear, it all depends on how you wear it. Famous for his fashionista lifestyle, Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has shown that as far as fashion is concerned, there are no boundaries with colours that fit. He was also spotted wearing a pink suit with a formal red tie in this category.

 

The dapper dresser, IK Osakioduwa wore a baby pink suit to host the just concluded prestigious African Magic Viewers Choice Award.

 

On different social media platforms, we have seen grown men twin with their girlfriends, wives in touch of pink. We have come across men who have one or two pink fashion accessories but are shy on how to pair it to look manly.

 

These photos can inspire you on the best ways to rock pink ensembles.

 

